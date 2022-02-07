FTX will give away Bitcoin during Super Bowl ad

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX will be giving away free bitcoin in its upcoming Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, the company announced in a tweet on Monday.

“How much? $1 million?! $1.5 million?!!?! We don’t know yet,” FTX tweeted. “The later our Big Game ad airs, the more #bitcoin you can earn. See you Sunday!”

Four lucky winners will be selected by FTX, and the amount of bitcoins offered by the exchange will be based on Eastern Standard Time, its ad will air on NBC on Sunday, February 3, during the second half of the upcoming Super Bowl.

“For example, if it takes place at 9:02 AM EST, we would give away 9.02 BTC,” according to the contest webpage.

To be eligible to win the contest, you must retweet the pinned tweet on Official FTX Twitter Account between the time the ad airs and 11:59 p.m. EST.

The contest is open to legal residents of the United States over the age of 18, excluding residents of New York. The four winners will be contacted via Twitter DM and will need to create an account with FTX to claim the prize.

Last year, Bitcoin-related businesses turned to sports in a bid to draw more mainstream attention to its offerings, a trend that is expected to intensify this year.

In June, celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen acquired a stake in FTX as part of a long-term partnership, which also included both Brady, an NFL star, and Bündchen, a celebrity model. world, become the ambassadors of the cryptocurrency exchange. .

Last month, competitor Crypto.com teamed up with NBA superstar Lebron James and his Lebron James Family Foundation (LJFF) to launch a series of educational and professional training initiatives on Bitcoin, crypto- currency and related technologies. In November, the trade paid more than $700 million to replace Staples as the title sponsor of the downtown Los Angeles arena, where James and the Los Angeles Lakers play their home games.