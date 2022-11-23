Genexa, the first clean medicine company, supports its advertising claims and appeals the negative decision of NAD

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genexa Inc. (“Genexa”), the first-ever company to manufacture drugs with the same effective active ingredients used by big pharma, but without any of the artificial fillers, is appealing an unfavorable decision and erroneous from the National Advertising Division. (“NAD”) of the Better Business Bureau. NAD’s erroneous decision stemmed from a challenge by Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc. (“Johnson & Johnson”) which took issue with Genexa’s claims of its own ingredients versus competitors’ ingredients.

The following statement and opinions are attributed to Genexa Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, among other competitors, doesn’t want consumers to know the truth about conventional over-the-counter pain and fever medications. The truth is, just because the FDA approves an ingredient for use in small doses, doesn’t mean it’s safe for use in high doses. The truth is, none of us know the long-term impact of all the assorted artificial sweeteners and other ingredients our loved ones ingest. The truth is that titanium dioxide was banned in foods by the European Union last year but is still present in conventional over-the-counter medicines.1 The truth is that some countries require warning labels on children’s food products that contain artificial colors.2 The truth is that pediatricians would prefer Genexa Kids’ Pain & Fever medication over Tylenol for children for their own children, depending on the respective ingredients.3

NAD’s recommendations were wrong from start to finish. First, Genexa has the right to tell the public that pediatricians prefer Genexa Kids’ pain and fever medication for their own children, based on ingredients, over comparable Tylenol children’s products. Genexa commissioned a national survey – conducted by a highly reputable research company – of pediatricians with children aged 2-11. The survey asked pediatricians to look at the ingredients in Genexa Kids’ Pain & Fever as well as the ingredients in all different versions of Tylenol Liquid Pain + Fever medication for children and answer a question:Which product would you prefer for your own children? The results overwhelmingly showed that a large majority of pediatricians preferred Genexa’s product. While we disagree with the NAD’s conclusion, we are pleased that the NAD has ruled that, based on the survey results, Genexa can report that pediatricians prefer the ingredients in Genexa’s Kids’ Pain & Fever than comparable Children’s Tylenol products.

Additionally, NAD erred in its decision regarding Genexa’s educational advertising that discusses the factual attributes of Tylenol’s ingredients. NAD believed that by reporting such facts, Genexa could lead a person to believe that drugs containing such ingredients could harm them. NAD’s reasoning for doing so appeared to be based on the fact that the FDA allows these ingredients in drugs and that Genexa has not submitted any scientific evidence to show that these ingredients could be harmful to people. The NAD simply erred in its characterization of the case. Genexa has indeed submitted scientific evidence from highly reputable medical researchers demonstrating that some of the inactive ingredients commonly used in our medicines, and cleared by the FDA, may be harmful to people.4

Genexa supports each of its disputed claims and looks forward to appealing NAD’s decision to the National Advertising Review Board.

ABOUT GENEXA

Founded in 2016 by two fathers on a mission to revolutionize the medicine aisle, Genexa makes medicine with the same active ingredients people need, but without the artificial ingredients they don’t. Genexa believes that people deserve real choices. That’s why their business is built on a commitment to putting people above everything else. All Genexa products are made to the highest medical standards with no artificial colors, common allergens or unnecessary inactive ingredients. It’s real medicine, made clean. With a commitment to innovation at every turn, Genexa was recently named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies 2022. Find out how Genexa puts people above all else, in everything they do, to Genexa.com.

____________________________

1 Commission Regulation (EU) 2022/63 of 14 January 2022 amending Annexes II and III to Regulation (EC) No 1333/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards the food additive titanium dioxide (E 171 ) [2022] OJ L 11/1

2 European Parliament. (July 7, 2008). Modernize the rules on food additives and the labeling of azo dyes [Press release]. https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/presse/pr_info/2008/FR/03A-DV-PRESSE_IPR(2008)07-07(33563)_FR.pdf

3 FRC, A Lieberman Company National Survey, Pediatrician Preferences, Spring 2021

4 Reker et al., “Inactive” Ingredients in Oral Drugs, Science Translational Medicine 11 eaau6753 (2019).; Yu and Guo, Non-caloric artificial sweeteners exhibit antimicrobial activity against bacteria and promote bacterial evolution of antibiotic tolerance, Journal of Hazardous Materials 433 (2022) 128840.