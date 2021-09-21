Channel 4 sparks excitement for the highly anticipated return of the Great British Bake Off tonight

Hoping to generate some hype for The Great British CakeReturning tonight (September 21), Channel 4 rolled out a series of activations across the UK, including a jaw-dropping cake cascade down Argyle Street in Glasgow.

At 78 feet tall, it’s hard to miss the layered transformation of a building on Argyle Street, filled with a 23-foot spoon.

The campaign is also appearing in Leeds, London and Manchester, with a set of digital billboards that reflect the changing weather conditions with a Pastry shop turn.

The campaign was created by Channel 4’s in-house creative agency, 4Creative, which worked alongside Talon Outdoor and OMD UK.

Beyond the OOH stunts, the promo includes a series of short films on TV and on social media.

Continuing on the theme of Pastry shop in the real world, the films merge tent cakes and pastries in real-life situations, coastal cliffs that expose the Victoria Sponge Center in the UK, and a Battenberg truck on a busy motorway.

The campaign also includes a bespoke AR lens that allows Snapchat and Instagram users to transform into a range of pastries.

“People love to indulge in Pastry shop the escape every year is so much fun. This campaign imagines how cake can make life a little sweeter; transform the mundane, everyday and sometimes serious into something that just makes you smile. Just like the smile you get knowing that Pastry shop – Channel 4’s biggest show – is back, ”said Amber Kirby, Channel 4 Marketing Director.