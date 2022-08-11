Global Digital Advertising Market Report 2022: Increase
The global digital advertising market reached a value of nearly $486.0 billion in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from 486.0 billion .0 billion dollars in 2021 to 980.2 billion dollars in 2026 at a rate of 15.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2026 and reach $1,793.6 billion in 2031.
Growth during the historical period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased internet penetration, government initiatives in developing economies, increasing e-commerce penetration, increased availability of devices devices, the rapid development of technology, an increase in the use of social media and the impact of COVID-19.
Going forward, increasing advertising expenditure by end-use industries, increasing urbanization, growing adoption of 5G networks and Internet of Things (IoT) will drive the growth of the market. Factors likely to hinder the growth of the digital advertising market in the future include stringent regulations, intense competition, security concerns, and data localization.
The digital advertising market is segmented by platform into mobile advertising (in-app and mobile web), desktop advertising, digital television and other platforms. The desktop advertising market was the largest segment of the digital advertising market segmented by platform, accounting for 43.4% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the digital TV segment is expected to be the segment to fastest growing digital advertising market segmented by platform. , at a CAGR of 15.3% over the period 2021-2026.
The digital advertising market is also segmented by advertising format into digital display advertising, paid internet search, social media, online video and other advertising formats. The Internet paid search market was the largest segment of the digital advertising market segmented by ad format, accounting for 30.5% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the online video segment is expected to be the segment fastest growing segmented digital advertising market. by ad format, at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2021-2026.
The digital advertising market is also segmented by industry vertical into media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail industry, banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunications IT sector, travel industry, healthcare, manufacturing and supply chain, transportation and logistics, energy, power. , and utilities and other industrial sectors. The banking, financial services and insurance market was the largest segment of the digital advertising market segmented by industry sector, accounting for 23.6% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the media and entertainment segment expected to be the fastest growing segment of the market. digital advertising market segmented by industry vertical, at a CAGR of 18.3% over the period 2021-2026.
Main market trends
- Growing demand for interactive advertising
- Artificial intelligence in digital advertising
- Rising storytelling concept
- Augmented reality for digital advertising
- Adoption of conversational and chatbox interfaces
- Automated and personalized email marketing
- Increase in advertising on streaming services
- Partnerships and acquisitions for brand expansion
