Global Digital Advertising Market Report 2022: Increase

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Digital Advertising Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031” report has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.

The global digital advertising market reached a value of nearly $486.0 billion in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from 486.0 billion .0 billion dollars in 2021 to 980.2 billion dollars in 2026 at a rate of 15.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2026 and reach $1,793.6 billion in 2031.

Growth during the historical period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased internet penetration, government initiatives in developing economies, increasing e-commerce penetration, increased availability of devices devices, the rapid development of technology, an increase in the use of social media and the impact of COVID-19.

Going forward, increasing advertising expenditure by end-use industries, increasing urbanization, growing adoption of 5G networks and Internet of Things (IoT) will drive the growth of the market. Factors likely to hinder the growth of the digital advertising market in the future include stringent regulations, intense competition, security concerns, and data localization.

The digital advertising market is segmented by platform into mobile advertising (in-app and mobile web), desktop advertising, digital television and other platforms. The desktop advertising market was the largest segment of the digital advertising market segmented by platform, accounting for 43.4% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the digital TV segment is expected to be the segment to fastest growing digital advertising market segmented by platform. , at a CAGR of 15.3% over the period 2021-2026.

The digital advertising market is also segmented by advertising format into digital display advertising, paid internet search, social media, online video and other advertising formats. The Internet paid search market was the largest segment of the digital advertising market segmented by ad format, accounting for 30.5% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the online video segment is expected to be the segment fastest growing segmented digital advertising market. by ad format, at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2021-2026.

The digital advertising market is also segmented by industry vertical into media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail industry, banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunications IT sector, travel industry, healthcare, manufacturing and supply chain, transportation and logistics, energy, power. , and utilities and other industrial sectors. The banking, financial services and insurance market was the largest segment of the digital advertising market segmented by industry sector, accounting for 23.6% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the media and entertainment segment expected to be the fastest growing segment of the market. digital advertising market segmented by industry vertical, at a CAGR of 18.3% over the period 2021-2026.

Main market trends

Growing demand for interactive advertising

Artificial intelligence in digital advertising

Rising storytelling concept

Augmented reality for digital advertising

Adoption of conversational and chatbox interfaces

Automated and personalized email marketing

Increase in advertising on streaming services

Partnerships and acquisitions for brand expansion

Scope

Covered markets:

1) By platform: mobile ad (in-app and mobile web); Computer advertising, digital television; Other platforms

2) By ad format: digital ad; Paid search on the Internet; social media; online video; Other ad formats

3) By industry sector: media and entertainment; consumer goods and retail industry; Banking; Financial services and insurance; telecommunications IT sector; The travel industry; health sector ; manufacturing and supply chain; Transport and logistics ; Energy; Power; Utilities; Other industrial sectors.

Main topics covered:

1. Summary of Digital Advertising Market

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of tables

5. Structure of the report

6. Introduction and characteristics of the market

7. Key Market Trends

8. Global Market Size and Growth

9. Global Digital Advertising Market Segmentation

10. Digital Advertising Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11. Asia-Pacific Market

12. Western Europe market



13. Eastern Europe Market

14. North American market

15. South America market

16. Middle East market

17. African market

18. Digital Advertising Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

19. Major mergers and acquisitions in the market

20. Global Digital Advertising Market Opportunities and Strategies

21. Digital Advertising Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

22. Appendix

Companies cited

Google

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook)

Amazon.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxpq1i