Google Pixel 6 advertising improves its main features

Google is working hard to get fans’ attention on its new Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones and with a new commercial break highlights key features like camera, voice recognition, user experience, etc.

The advertising campaign led by the Mountain View house is intensifying and, above all, it is developing through multiple channels, less and less conventional. Invariably played online and gone through tasty word games, the promotional campaign of Google pixel 6 me Google Pixel 6 Pro It has reached the windows of the Google store in New York, the classic giant billboards and now it is also targeting magazines.

In particular, as Rich Brome points out on Twitter (source link), the new Google Pixel 6 ad will appear in the issue of “The New Yorker “ September 27. The producer naturally chose to use the beautiful images selected by photographer David Urbanke that we have shown them in recent days.

As you can see from the images shown at the end of the article, all the colors of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are displayed. Plus, Big G opens with the slogan “What if smartphones weren’t just smart?“And then go on to highlight some of the strengths of their new smartphones, such as user experience, which Google defines.”intuitive“AND”perceptual“- and the customization capabilities enhanced by Material You and the Android 12 theme system.

Although no details are mentioned, the expressions used by Google clearly refer to an improvement in speech recognition and the text-to-speech function, whereas previously there was talk of a “faster and more precise” translation. watching videos with Google Tensor. “Did you know how to save power for the apps you use the most?“It could be a simple reference to the adaptive battery, while already at Google I / O 2021 we were talking about Google Pixel 6 and more inclusive cameras (“And could he capture every skin tone with precision and beauty?“).

The ad ends with Google Pixel 6 described as “the smartphone that adapts to you” and with Big G reminding us of the fall date.

Read also: The Google Pixel 6 Series Camera May Blow You Away