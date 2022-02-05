GOP Congressman Says NBC Refused to Air Ad Criticizing ‘Genocide Games’ Sponsors

NBC reportedly refused to air an ad by a Republican congressman who criticizes several US corporations for sponsoring the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., said Saturday that NBC is refusing to air its Olympics ad featuring Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter Freedom unless the logos of American companies displayed in the video are censored.

“NBC refused to air my Olympic commercial with @EnesFreedom unless we censor the US corporate logos of Genocide Games sponsors,” the tweet read. “We will not let them silence us.

“The world’s greatest sports showcase, but just outside the show, genocide, rape, slave labor and corporations are drunk on Chinese dollars, entangled with communist dictators committing atrocities and supporting these games of genocide organized by the Chinese Communist Party,” the representative said. Waltz says in the ad.

The advertisement lists several American companies, such as Proctor & Gamble, Visa and Coca-Cola.

All three companies are part of the Olympic Partners program, which is considered “the highest level of Olympic sponsorship” by the International Olympic Committee.

“Defend freedom, defund dictators,” Freedom said.

Yaqiu Wang senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, told Fox News Digital that the Winter Olympics are being used by China as a way to legitimize its policies.

“There are also a lot of, you know, heads of government, world leaders, including the head of the [United Nations], giving a speech at the opening ceremony,” Wang said. “It’s a way to show that, you know, all these national dignitaries come here to congratulate the opening of the games. Of course, he uses the game to legitimize his policies. There is no doubt.”

NBC did not respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.