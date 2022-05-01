Hicks selected by Chicago in the NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS – Former Cal player Elijah Hicks was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Hicks was taken by the Chicago Bears with the 254th overall pick.

Cal has had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft in 35 of the past 37 years. Hicks became Cal’s 244th player selected in NFL draft history and Cal’s 251st combined draft selection in professional football (NFL Draft, 1936-2022; AFL Draft, 1960-69).

