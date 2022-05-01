Hicks selected by Chicago in the NFL Draft
Elijah Hicks was drafted in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears on Saturday.
Bears take seventh-round safety with 254th overall pick
LAS VEGAS – Former Cal player Elijah Hicks was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Hicks was taken by the Chicago Bears with the 254th overall pick.
Cal has had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft in 35 of the past 37 years. Hicks became Cal’s 244th player selected in NFL draft history and Cal’s 251st combined draft selection in professional football (NFL Draft, 1936-2022; AFL Draft, 1960-69).
Extensive coverage of all former Cal football players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and those who sign undrafted free agent contracts after the draft will be provided through the Cal Athletics social media channels listed below and online at CalBears.com. Undrafted free agent signings will not be officially announced by Cal Athletics until after an official NFL team announcement.
Below are notes on Hicks with an extended biography available by clicking on his name.
Elijah Hicks, Security (S), 5-11, 200, Long Beach, CA/La Mirada HS/St. John Bosco HS
FBS Collegiate Career (Cal, 2017-21)
Baccalaureate – Legal Studies (December 2020); Graduate Certificates (Entrepreneurship, May 2021; Business Administration, December 2021)
– Played in all 54 possible games with 46 starts and finished his career with 213 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss (-40 yards), 3.0 sacks (-15 yards), five interceptions he returned for 66 yards and a touchdown, 14 breakup passes and six forced fumbles
– Contributed career highs of 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 15 tackles for yards lost, eight sack yards, three interceptions and four forced fumbles while playing in 12 games and also starting 12 career games as a that senior 2021
– Third-Team All-American (Pro Football Focus), First-Team All-Pac-12 (AP, Jon Wilner’s College Football Hotline, Pac-12 Coaches, Pro Football Focus) as a 2021 senior, as well as Pop Warner winner College Football Award presented by the Pop Warner Little Scholars to a senior who made a difference on the field, in the classroom, and in their community, and served as a role model for young student-athletes at Pop Warner
– Named Cal’s Most Valuable Defensive Player and also won the team award Andy Smith Reward for most snaps with a combined total of 964 on defense and special teams, in addition to having been game captain six times as a 2021 senior
– Selected to the prestigious AFCA All-State Good Works Team® for his community service work with the nonprofit Intercept Poverty Foundation he founded and the UC Berkeley Basic Needs Center Pantry as a 2020 senior
— Cal’s Jonathan and Judy Hoff Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year as a Junior 2019
