A sloping roof is hidden, Fed-ex style, in this visual identity created by Christopher Doyle & Co for the company, which will offer a collection of luxury holiday chalets in Australia

The studio was briefed on the name and brand Huch, which will feature a collection of cabins in the Australian countryside, all aimed at reconnecting visitors with nature and providing “relaxed luxury in the wilderness”.

Each space is designed to provide the comfort of a hotel room, but without creating a negative impact on the environment – something Christopher Doyle & Co wanted to reflect in the Huch identity.

The brand is centered around the Huch wordmark, which incorporates the shape of a classic pitched-roof cabin inside the H – a shape that is also used as a frame for photography.

This, combined with a sans serif typeface and a color palette of warm reds, sunny yellows and forest blues and greens, creates a welcoming atmosphere for the brand.

The studio describes it as “a rich, nostalgic palette” chosen to evoke “traditional outdoor experiences”. Images of intrepid hikers, enamel mugs, and campfires add to the aesthetic, evoking the smell of wood smoke and roasted marshmallows.

christopherdoyle.co; instagram.com/huch.house