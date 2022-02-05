How To Use Personalization In Online Advertising | News

Today’s customer experience is much better than it was decades ago. Fortunately, modern technologies have enabled businesses to personalize and improve their customer experiences. Personalization is a marketing trend that involves creating marketing messages tailored to individual customers. This differs greatly from traditional marketing methods, such as billboards and cold calling, which target the general population.

Unfortunately, despite its perceived benefits, over 74% of digital marketers still struggle to implement personalization into their marketing strategies. Worse still, 25% of marketers don’t even use personalization at all. But that’s what customers want, with more than 80% saying they prefer doing business with companies that offer personalization.

That said, here are some personalization strategies to implement in your online marketing.

Use data to improve customer experience

Data is crucial and forms the basis for personalizing online marketing. However, with the continued growth of customer and visitor data, most marketers are experiencing infobesity. It’s about information overload and the inability to choose the right data for marketing goals. Nevertheless, digital marketers should use available data to create a buyer persona. Use it to enrich your personalization strategies while improving the customer experience.

However, remember that not all customer and visitor data is actionable. Below are the key data types for successful personalization;

Demographic data – key customer data points including their name, address, email and title

Behavioral data – shows customer actions while using a website or app. Collect this information by monitoring the pages they visit, the average time spent on a website, the number of visits and the links they click on.

Contextual data – unique properties of visitors related to behavior on websites or apps. This may include browser type, device type, and time of day.

Once the marketing team captures the right data, they can easily make better marketing decisions. Thus, allowing them to create personalized experiences and improve prospect scores.

Create personalized emails

The best way to succeed in email marketing is to create personalized campaigns, operational messages, and campaigns that meet customers’ unique needs and interests. If done correctly, personalized emails can generate up to 6x higher click-through rates, 66% conversion rates, and 3,800% ROI.

Unfortunately, reaching these numbers is not easy. Especially since email list prospects and customers delete almost half of opened emails in 2 seconds. This is due to irrelevance. Customers will ignore and delete emails they deem irrelevant, commercial, or too pushy. Your email subscribers want relevant content that addresses their pain points.

Personalization can improve your email marketing strategy in several ways. For example, you can personalize your emails by using their first names, humanizing your communication, and creating content that addresses specific customer pain points.

Create retargeting strategies

Personalization is also useful for creating dynamic retargeting strategies. You can create ads that specifically target visitors who log into your website or online platform but don’t make a purchase. It’s a great way to remind customers of their interests and likely convince them to complete the purchase.

You can also target returning customers with personalized ads. Including customer data, such as phone numbers, email addresses, and other data from past purchases, in your remarketing list can increase purchases. Returning customers convert easily because they have already shown interest in your products/services.

Create custom follow-ups

Surprisingly, only one in 50 sales are made on the first visit. Even then, the person buying on the first visit has probably already researched the product. The other 49 may not be ready, but they are potential customers who can buy once you have established a level of trust and are convinced.

Convincing customers can be difficult, since most sales reps only make two or three follow-up attempts. However, personalization can improve your sales team’s ability to onboard and close more deals. Information about the behavior of potential customers, such as events they register, product demo requests, web pages they visit, etc., can help your team create messages and emails of followed especially for them.

The essential

Personalization allows businesses to capitalize on customer data to deliver better experiences. Done right, personalization can reduce customer acquisition costs by 50%, improve marketing effectiveness by 30%, and increase revenue by 15%. Start personalizing your marketing today to see the benefits for yourself.