Hulu (No Ads) still has advertising and “promotional content”

You might be wondering today why you still see ads while paying for the Hulu service (ad-free). As is sometimes the case with modern products and services, the name doesn’t always say the full extent of the content. In this case, the name may imply that you will not see anything that looks like an advertisement in the Hulu app after you subscribe to the “Hulu (No Ads)” service. But as the fine print indicates, there is always a distinct chance that the subscriber will see advertisements while watching movies and / or shows on Hulu.

From July 10, 2021, there is only one show in the official Hulu streaming library that will “play a short commercial break before and after each episode for Hulu subscribers (ad-free)”. This unique show is Grey’s Anatomy. This list has diminished since the inception of the service. It’s not clear if Hulu will ever make an announcement on this list, but they stand by the claim that “the list of excluded shows is subject to change.”

The “Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV” subscription provides content from Hulu Network Partners in addition to Hulu’s standard streaming library. Hulu has its Hulu (no ads) agreement worded in a way that suggests the bit (no ads) only covers the Hulu library. As such, the content of “network partners” may include advertisements. The same goes for all live TV seen through Hulu – it will still have the same commercial breaks as through any other service.

There may be “promotions” – aka “promotional content” before or after content in Hulu from Hulu partners HBO, Showtime, Cinemax or Starz. Hulu suggests that the content of these services “does not have commercial breaks” but may have promotional content “before certain videos”.

If you watch ESPN content on Hulu, there’s a good chance you’ll see ads. Hulu makes sure to note that content available through its ESPN + add-on “may include advertisements.” If you have recorded content with Cloud DVR, you will see any advertisements that you would see during the live broadcast of the recording.

Hulu has a subscription feature called Enhanced Cloud DVR which allows users to quickly advance through ad breaks in Cloud DVR content. At this time, Hulu does not indicate what content contains ads when browsing the app.

Have you noticed a slight increase in ads in the content you watch on Hulu? Have you seen interruptions in content that you have seen before without these interruptions? And yes you don’t see anything, the price of Hulu has gone up.