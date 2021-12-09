Idaho Senators Vote To Cancel Mandate Of Private Business Vaccines

Washington DC–U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) today voted in favor of the Congressional Review Act (CRA), SJRes. 29, a joint disapproving congressional resolution to formally rescind the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate for private companies. The Senate passed SJRes. 29 by a 52-48 vote, with all Senate Republicans voting in favor, as well as Senators Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and Jon Tester (D-Montana). Senators Crapo and Risch were the RCAF’s first co-sponsors when introduced November 17, 2021.

“Vaccines have historically proven to be essential to the public health goal of disease prevention. We have had record vaccine development, thanks to American medical ingenuity and Operation Warp Speed. However, a single federal mandate on vaccines and private business practices is not a reasonable solution now or ever. It is best to leave medical decisions to the patients and their physicians. I will continue to fight for the federal government to respect the powers entrusted to it by the Constitution ”, Senator Crapo said.

“The blatant overbreadth of the federal government demonstrated by President Biden’s vaccine tenure unfairly weighs on businesses in our country and endangers our individual freedoms. I encourage the people of Idaho to see their health care provider for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, getting the vaccine is a decision the federal government cannot make. Individuals must make this decision themselves ”, Senator Risch said.

If the House of Representatives also adopts the joint resolution and it is signed by the president, another rule could not be issued in “substantially the same form” as the overturned rule, unless Congress authorizes it as new law. The CRA allows a fast-track process for Congress to consider a joint resolution to overturn an agency’s rule, and requires a simple majority vote for passage.

