Ilkley Cricket Club billboards branded as ‘incongruous commercial presentation’
ILKLEY Cricket Club has been refused planning permission to retain four billboards which provide vital income of around £4,000 a year for the club.
The club had already installed the advertising boards on a roadside on the north side of Denton Road in the Middleton Conservation Area.
Giving the reasons for the refusal, a report by a Bradford council planning officer said: ‘The display of the adverts introduces incongruous commercial signage to Denton Road which does not fit the semi-rural character of the area and harms the interests The signs are visually intrusive and form a discordant element which does not preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Middleton Conservation Area.
In its application, the club said one of the only signs had been in situ for around 15 years, but the planning agent said this was not supported by evidence.
The club had offered to discuss color changes to make the boards more uniform and to work with the board to maintain the grass edge. However, this was rejected.
The planning officer’s report added: “While recognizing that the club is a valuable local asset and should generate sponsorship revenue, this does not provide sufficient justification to offset the identified harm to amenities.”
