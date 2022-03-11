Impact Branding Consulting Earns an “A+” Rating from the Better Business Bureau

Atlanta, GA, March 11, 2022 –(PR.com)– Impact Branding Consulting, a leader in branding, has received an “A+” accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Since 2009, the BBB rating system has helped consumers make more informed decisions by promoting an ethical marketplace. The ratings are based on 16 factors which are displayed next to each business review on the BBB business database. By achieving an “A+” rating, Impact Branding Consulting is recognized for its efforts to uphold BBB’s highest standard of trust for fair and honest business conduct.

“Achieving BBB A+ accreditation is an honor and an accomplishment for IBC. Personally, I appreciate the BBB verification process. It’s not given, it’s earned. We really earned this accreditation because we we are committed to never compromise while doing good, a clean business rooted in integrity and excellence,” said Natasha Davis, CEO and Chief Visionary at Impact Branding Consulting.

BBB accreditation gives consumers the assurance that they are dealing with an ethical and controlled company. To be accredited by the BBB, the business must meet the Accreditation Standards which include a commitment to the BBB Standards for Trust, which are eight principles that summarize the important elements of creating and maintaining trust in business. .

Companies that become BBB accredited go through an impartial and rigorous selection process. The process evaluates service and supports ethical business practices. It includes an interview with the owner and a background check of the company and the owner. For example, during the background check, the company is verified that it has not been bankrupt. The accuracy of the information provided and on their website is also checked.

To view Impact Branding Consulting’s profile on the BBB website, visit https://www.bbb.org/us/ga/snellville/profile/business-consultant/impact-branding-consulting-0443-91821022

About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. is an end-to-end brand strategy consulting firm specializing in strategic planning, brand development, performance improvement, and training and development. They work with service providers, healthcare organizations, government agencies and professional consulting firms to improve their performance and efficiency to ensure their brands have a lasting impact. For more information, visit http://www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org.