Industry Collaboration TV Advertising Leaders

Consumers continue to flock to video streaming services by the millions, a trend that continues to reshape the television advertising industry as a whole. As a result, leaders of networks, platforms, agencies and brands have had to continually adapt to changing audience preferences.

In the Variety “Golden Age of TV Advertising: What an OTT-First Future Means for TV Advertising” streaming panel, presented by MNTN, leaders from the TV and streaming landscape met to discuss the current and future state Of the industry.

Panelists included Dan Aversano, senior vice president of data analytics and advanced advertising for Univision; Kristina Shepard, Head of Agency Partnerships and Head of National Branding Team for Roku; Stacie Danizis, vice president of digital advertising sales at A + E Networks; Brandan Murnane, Senior Vice President of Digital Sales Strategy at ViacomCBS and Mark Douglas, President and CEO of MNTN. The session was moderated by Variety New York digital publisher Todd Spangler.

“I think it’s really important that we shape the future in a way that allows for scalability and a kind of consistency between us, so that while optimizing the size of the linear business, we can kind of get started. to correct part of supply and demand. dynamic, ”said Aversano.

As long as people are still going to want to sit on the couch and watch content on their TV screens, “there will always be a demand and an appetite for it,” Roku’s Shepard said. “So I think it’s kind of a partnership that we can all do in the ecosystem, the technology that we can bring to help brands buy the same content that they liked – the way they did. now want, [which] they could not.

Panelists also spoke about the changes they hope to see in the TV and OTT advertising industry over the coming year.

“As we get more and more streaming inventory that’s basically sold, made available programmatically, I mean, that’s how we work,” MNTN’s Douglas said on the subject of collaboration. “Companies are programmatic, even when they serve different parts of the market. So I think that’s where I would like the industry to go. And I think you’ll see more growth in this area, and that will accelerate some of these changes that we’ve been talking about. “

Watch the full conversation above.