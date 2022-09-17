Industry Leaders Share Entrepreneurship Best Practices at Canva Philippines’ Negosyantrends Summit – Manila Bulletin

To crown the Negosyanttendencies: MSME Summit 2022, Canva Philippines hosted a meeting at its Makati headquarters with successful entrepreneurs Marvin Agustin, President and Owner of Secret Kitchen, Reese Fernandez-Ruiz, President and Founding Partner of Rags2Riches, Nian Ellao, CEO and Founder of Vyous Digital, and Andrea Sumida, CEO and Founder of Kohi Social. Canva’s design experts also offered attendees a free branding consultation to help them with their branding needs.

Prior to the on-site meeting, Canva Philippines also hosted a series of online lectures on designing for e-commerce, social media advertising, upgrading your online sales strategy, and creating and developing your business through video content with speakers from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, TikTok Shop, Lazada and WhenInManila.com.

Here are some of the lessons shared by industry experts and partners throughout the Negosyanttendances: MSME Summit 2022 who inspired Filipino entrepreneurs to dream big and scale their business.

Embrace technology to make your business more efficient

Agustin, who is known for his food businesses SumoSam, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, John and Yoko, Tai Koo Hong Kong Roast, Kondwi and Secret Kitchen, among others, admitted that he likes to challenge himself. For him, it’s an opportunity to learn something new and find out what works best for his business. Like many other entrepreneurs whose businesses have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Agustin has found himself adopting more technology. He started using and trusting it more and used it for the benefits of his business by interacting with his customers online and adopting food delivery apps as his new partner.

For Ellao, which provides digital consulting services to primarily brick-and-mortar businesses, the challenge wasn’t so much adapting to the technology as encouraging its clients to also understand and transition to it.

Having operated an online store for more than a decade, Fernandez-Ruiz shared that while they didn’t have to adjust their online operations as much, it was coordinating their logistics that became a challenge during the pandemic. She highlighted the role that technology played in supporting their production and managing collaboration and communication. “Be the kind of leader and businessman who will coordinate and orchestrate this kasi kung hindi, lang ‘yan tools, hindi sya magiging useful if you don’t use them,” she said.

Canva’s design experts conduct brand consultations to help MSMEs with their branding needs.

Strong branding is also an important tool for businesses. Branding is more than just a company logo, it’s also the promise brands offer to their customers. In her virtual session, Clo Palamos, Art Director at Canva Philippines, highlighted the importance of branding, especially for new businesses that may be competing with many other brands for their customers’ attention. The key is to treat your brand like a person and make that person accessible to others, she says.

Some branding tools businesses may have are their logo, brand colors, fonts and typography, and images, among others. With tools like Canva, businesses can create their own style guide and streamline their branding with Brand Kit, a feature that allows businesses to create a brand from scratch or add their existing brand assets to that all of their team members can stay on-brand.

In her video message, Janice Villanueva, CEO and Founder of MommyMundo, encouraged attendees to always come back to the people they serve. “We ask ourselves, as a brand, how do we stay relevant as a community and how do we continue to excite them? Always, always go back to the market you serve. Beyond meeting their needs and wants , how can you delight them?” she said. Acknowledging the many players available in the market today, Villanueva also emphasized the importance of being creative and thinking outside the box.

Attended by over 5,000 business owners, the Negosyanttendances: MSME Summit 2022 is the first-ever business summit of this scale hosted by Canva Philippines and is part of the company’s 8th anniversary celebration in the country. The event was organized in partnership with CNN Philippines, The Philippine Star, WhenInManila.com, adobo Magazine, Spot.ph and Esquire Philippines.

To learn more about Canva, visit www.canva.com or follow Canva on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Canva is also available for download on App Store and Play Store.