Initiative Media named registered media agency for Urban Company

Online home services platform Urban Company has named Initiative Media, the full-service media arm of Mediabrands India, as its registered media agency. The account was won following a hotly contested multi-agency pitch and will be managed from the agency’s Gurugram office.

The mandate includes both online and offline media tasks and will focus on delivering comprehensive media solutions to increase business results.

Having enjoyed successful positioning in major cities since its launch in 2014, Urban Company now aims to rapidly expand its national footprint while launching new products and services across India. Initiative’s strategic, people-focused approach and understanding of its unique business model aligns perfectly with Urban Company’s expectations for future endeavours, making it a fitting partnership.

Abhinav Tyagi, SVP, Urban Company, said, “We are now entering the next phase of our evolution and expansion and are confident that Initiative will prove to be our trusted partner in this growth story. The harmonious combination of their superior strategic planning, strong experience in managing new-age clients, supported by a passionate young team made the mark for us. We look forward to a great race together.

Vaishali Verma, CEO of Initiative, said, “We are extremely excited about this association and ready to position Urban Company as the country’s go-to platform for all of their listed services. Initiative has established itself as one of the fastest growing media agencies in the country today, with an unwavering reputation for creating beneficial insights for new-age clients. Our approach is designed to deliver customer-centric results and will ensure an accelerated brand growth momentum. »

Initiative said that it is not only one of the largest and fastest growing agencies in the country, but has also become the most preferred agency among new era clients, adding wins like MPL, CRED and Koo to his list of clients. The agency manages some of the biggest new-age brands like Amazon, Amazon Prime, Info Edge and Unacademy.

[email protected]