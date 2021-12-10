Insurance agency Cafaro offers group disability insurance in Long Island City and Deer Park, New York: Group disability benefits can be a valuable addition to their benefits package for companies with ten employees or more.
In many cases, employers can choose a plan that fits their budget and works with their employees. For example, an employer may choose a guaranteed termination plan that allows employees to purchase insurance regardless of their current health. In addition, group rates are often lower than individual rates.
Depending on the tariff, insured employees can bring their insurance with them when they leave the company. Premiums can be paid by the employer, the employee, or a combination of both with before or after tax dollars.
Company premiums can be claimed as a deduction from business tax. With group disability insurance in
The company works as an independent insurance broker with leading insurance companies and specializes in providing a wide variety of group insurance products tailored to the needs of today’s business world. Group life and disability insurance come in a number of options that can be tailored to the needs of their clients’ employees.
631-321-6165
