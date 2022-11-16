Irving Oil unveils first branded fast chargers for electric vehicles

Located in a new co-branded location in Rhode Island, the new equipment further reinforces the company’s commitment to developing sustainable solutions for drivers as they transition to alternative fuels.





© Irving Oil

Irving Oil has launched its first Irving-branded electric vehicle (EV) chargers, demonstrating the company’s commitment to continuing to expand its EV network under the Irving brand. The two branded ChargePoint CPE 250 chargers are located at a new Irving Oil/Rusty Lantern Market outlet in Providence, Rhode Island.

The two facilities are the first of several brand new chargers to open in New England later this year. Each Level 3, or DC Fast Charger (DCFC) is 62.5kW, with the ability to be paired to charge up to 125kW. Customers can pay using the ChargePoint app or using a ChargePoint card.

“We’ve been proud to provide the energy our customers need for nearly 100 years, and as those needs evolve, our commitment to our customers remains strong. As we expand our electric vehicle offerings, these new Irving-branded chargers symbolize the continued evolution of our business as our customers transition to zero-emission vehicles,” said Sarah Irving, executive vice president and chief brand at Irving Oil.

These brand new chargers in New England opened with support from Rhode Island Energy and the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources. The deployment of the equipment is another step in the company’s ongoing commitment to developing sustainable solutions now and in the future.

Irving Oil operates a growing number of hosted chargers in its retail network in New England and Quebec. Through partnerships with Tesla, NB Power, Newfoundland Hydro and others, the retail network now hosts over 70 EV chargers in Atlantic Canada and 54 in New England.

Related content

Discuss