ITV This Morning tagged ‘deaf’ as Georgia Toffolo enjoys holiday in Mexico

ITV This Morning star Georgia Toffolo has been slammed by angry viewers after she was sent on holiday to Mexico for a travel segment on the show.

Georgia is affectionately known as Toff and is best known for her appearances on Made in Chelsea and Celebrity Gogglebox.

She previously won the 2017 series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here where she formed a close friendship with Stanley Johnson – with whom she later appeared on Gogglebox.

During the travel segment, Toff was sent to Mexico where she chatted with locals about the country’s history and enjoyed local food and drink before jumping into the sea from a boat.

Fans criticized Toff for the segment as they pointed out that some people are struggling to afford heat and food amid the current cost of living crisis.

Blossom wrote, “People have to choose because eat and keep warm and they show us a rich bird vacationing in Mexico at their expense.”

Kye said: “This article on #ThisMorning is tone deaf. Many are worried about how they will eat/not freeze to death. Meanwhile, TM has sent Toff on a 5 star vacation to Mexico. Can guarantee the if any of your viewers leave this year, they won’t be in a room like that!”

John tweeted: “I love seeing ‘celebrities’ on free vacations, I feel all warm and fuzzy inside.”

