Jacob Rees-Mogg stuns eagle-eyed viewers with a personal branded clock | United Kingdom | New

The Minister for Brexit Opportunities was taking part in a discussion on Sky News on Sunday. The Tory MP for North East Somerset gave his views on the Chris Pincher scandal and the upcoming Tory leadership race. Mr Rees Mogg has remained steadfast in his support for his boss, Boris Johnson.

However, viewers’ attention was drawn to a clock placed behind Johnson’s loyalist.

The clock has Roman numerals for most numbers, but an “M” where “12” would be, “O” where “3” is usually, and “G” both “6” and “9”.

The revelation caused a social media frenzy as viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at the politician.

Colin Bartlett wrote: “Apparently Jacob Rees-Mogg has a clock with Roman numerals except for M at 12, O at 3, G at 6 and 9.

“Confirmation that JRM is a vapid wed new-rich who would be bound to use trader entrance by appropriate landed gentry (like me)!