Jacob Rees-Mogg stuns eagle-eyed viewers with a personal branded clock | United Kingdom | New

Jacob Rees-Mogg stuns eagle-eyed viewers with a personal branded clock
The Minister for Brexit Opportunities was taking part in a discussion on Sky News on Sunday. The Tory MP for North East Somerset gave his views on the Chris Pincher scandal and the upcoming Tory leadership race. Mr Rees Mogg has remained steadfast in his support for his boss, Boris Johnson.
However, viewers’ attention was drawn to a clock placed behind Johnson’s loyalist.
The clock has Roman numerals for most numbers, but an “M” where “12” would be, “O” where “3” is usually, and “G” both “6” and “9”.
The revelation caused a social media frenzy as viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at the politician.
Colin Bartlett wrote: “Apparently Jacob Rees-Mogg has a clock with Roman numerals except for M at 12, O at 3, G at 6 and 9.
“Confirmation that JRM is a vapid wed new-rich who would be bound to use trader entrance by appropriate landed gentry (like me)!
People soon noticed that the clock didn’t keep time and made jokes to that effect.
Steve Houlden joked, “Rees-Mogg’s clock is 2 minutes behind while its owner is 200 years behind.”
While Tim Priestley said: “@Jacob_Rees_Mogg you’re so classy you have a clock with part of your last name on it.
“You must dismiss your servant responsible for winding the watches – three minutes late.”
Simon Wolf added: “Proof that Jacob Rees-Mogg is stuck in the past (compare clock times).”
During a debate on the London Local Authorities Bill in December 2011, Mr Rees-Mogg said council officials with the power to impose fines on the spot should be required to wear bowler hats .
Then in February 2012, he used the rarely spoken word “floccinaucinihilipilification” during a parliamentary debate.
The word means ‘the habit of considering worthless’ and has earned the minister for Brexit opportunities further notoriety.
It was noted as the longest word spoken on the floor of the House of Commons.
