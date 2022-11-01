Japanese PR agency ShapeWin opens North American branch

BURNABY, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ShapeWin is opening a North American branch of its public relations firm in the Greater Vancouver area.

“As a public relations agency that works with companies around the world, Burnaby is a great place for ShapeWin,” said Founder and CEO Yusuke Kamimura. “Because it is located along the west coast and close to the US border, establishing our North American office in the Greater Vancouver area will facilitate coordination between our Japanese office and our clients in Canada and the United States. United.”

The branch opening comes as the Japanese yen has weakened and international businesses are beginning to refocus on the Japanese market. Japan has the world’s third-largest consumer market and international businesses are eager to capitalize on the weakened yen, which hit a 24-year low in early September. Additionally, policy changes in Hong Kong have prompted several foreign companies to consider moving their East Asia headquarters to Japan. Fortune has touted Tokyo as the second most likely city to become East Asia’s financial hub, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government recently opened a business advisory office in Hong Kong to help foreign companies make the transition.

“Japan is likely to become a new financial hub for foreign businesses as an alternative to Hong Kong,” Kamimura continued. “This gives ShapeWin a tremendous opportunity to help companies develop a winning public relations strategy in Japan and North America.”

About ShapeWin

Founded in 2011, ShapeWin is a Japanese public relations agency whose mission is to improve society with those who challenge their limits. ShapeWin provides public relations and digital marketing services to clients in the B2B and B2C markets. The agency recently won the 2021 Woman’s Value Award from the Japan Woman’s Value Training Association for helping to promote the training and advancement of women in the workplace. In 2022, ShapeWin also received Gold certification from the White Foundation, which regulates ethical business practices in Japan.