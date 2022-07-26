Jet Airways regains wings and starts commercial operations from September

Jet Airways News: India’s oldest private airline, Jet Airways, is ready to start operations after successfully overcoming financial problems. According to reports, Jet Airways will start operating from September.Read also – Canada: 10 days after the murder of Ripudaman, two men of Indian origin shot dead in a “strangely similar manner”

Paving the way for the revival of the private carrier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) on May 20 granted the revalidated Air Operator's Certificate to the new owners, Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC).

The JKC has fulfilled all the conditions set out in the NCLT-approved resolution plan for the revival of the airline, founded in April 1992 and launched in 1993 by businessman Naresh Goyal, and closed after 27 years in April 2019.

Jet Airways now hopes to launch commercial operations in September with new funding of over Rs 1,300 crore over the next two years, a change of ownership with new management and a few other changes to win back its market.

Although starting with a fleet of 11 Jet Airways planes that have been transferred as assets to the new entity’s prize pool, these planes are unlikely to be deployed for commercial operations, official sources said.

However, the company is at an advanced stage of discussions with lessors and aircraft manufacturers before finalizing its choice of aircraft and fleet plans – a critical decision for any airline – although officials have remained tight-lipped.

“Jet Airways will be a ‘smart’ full-service carrier, with a two-class cabin configuration, including world-class business class and advanced economy class in line with the demands of ‘digital age’ customers” , explained an official spokesperson.

A senior source has made it clear that Jet Airways will not be “a small or fringe airline, but will grow on a large scale”, although he has kept all plans secret from the carrier which once strutted around with a fleet of 124 large and small widebody and narrowbody aircraft.

Prior to the suspension of operations more than three years ago, Jet Airways had cornered more than a fifth of the country’s aviation market, with more than 65 destinations in India and around the world, like many others like Air India, Indian Airlines or private competitors like East West, ModiLuft, Sahara, NEPC and many more crashed by the roadside.

This time, the scenario is very different given rising operating costs, wary customers just flustered after a two-year Covid pandemic shutdown, once-struggling Air India, now in the ‘safe arms’ of Tata Group, and other airlines that go with determination to share with them, etc…

The revived Jet Airways has taken the first steps of its historic revival with more than 250 staff, nearly 75% of whom are former employees, on board, and is now sifting through thousands of applications at various levels, with the hiring of pilots, engineers, technicians. , etc. will arrive soon.

The changes will continue with some things intact – like the Jet’ brand, its globally recognizable Flying Sun logo, the plane’s familiar livery, eye-catching cabin crew uniforms, etc., but the logo of the airline has been slightly modified “to reflect an evolved and modern Jet Airways that is ready to win in the digital age”.

Officials admit this will be a challenge as expectations of the Jet Airways brand are high, and the airline would attempt to exceed customer hopes by attempting to excel in all departments.

As Murari Lal Jalan, the new owner of Jet Airways and senior member of the JKC, recently remarked: “We are now on the verge of making history by bringing India’s most beloved airline back into the air. . We are committed to making it an extraordinary achievement in Indian aviation.

Recalling Jet Airways’ slogan ‘The Joy of Flying’ – new CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said that in his new avatar it will not be a mere clone of other airlines, but will in fact offer something significantly different to attract , delight and win customers .

“We are all deeply committed and passionate about building the new Jet Airways into a modern, differentiated and people-focused airline for the digital age, combining the best of what it was known for with new ideas to place the bar even higher”, assured Kapoor.