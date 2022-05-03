Johnson is called ‘out of touch’ after struggling with the cost of living issue

Labor has accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being narcissistic and out of touch after struggling to answer questions about how those less well off might cope with the cost of living crisis. In an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Johnson said government support measures would not be enough to cover higher energy bills and council tax increases.

“Of course, this will not work enough in the short term. We can do more. But the main thing is to make sure that we manage the prices in the medium and long term,” he said.

When told about a 77-year-old widow called Elsie who had seen her monthly energy bills rise from £15 to £85 and asked what she should cut, Mr Johnson said he didn’t want her to reduce anything. . And when he learned that Elsie spent her days traveling on buses to reduce the amount of energy she had to expend at home, he bragged about introducing the 24-hour Freedom Pass for buses when was Mayor of London.

“It’s utterly shameful that pensioners have no choice but to sit on the bus all day to avoid racking up heating bills at home, or shiver in blankets and eat only one meal a day,” Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said.

“The fact that Boris Johnson responds by bragging about the London bus pass reveals how out of touch this narcissistic Prime Minister is. The simple truth is that Boris Johnson has just imposed the biggest cut in real terms to the pension in 50 years and charities like Age UK are warning it will be a hell of a year for UK pensioners.

Local elections

Labor is trying to draw public attention to the cost of living crisis ahead of Thursday’s local elections, which see all council seats in Scotland and Wales and one in four of those in England up for grabs . Labor has reiterated its call for a windfall tax on profits made by oil and gas companies after BP reported its highest quarterly profits in more than a decade.

Mr Johnson rejected the proposal, which he said would deter long-term investment in renewables, and he warned that government aid to those hardest hit by rising prices could drive up inflation .

“We have a short-term hit caused by soaring energy prices across the world. If we respond by driving up prices and costs at all levels in this country, responding by bringing in the government and by driving up inflation it will affect everyone and it will mean that people’s interest rates on their mortgages will go up, the cost of borrowing will go up and we are facing an even worse problem,” he said. declared.

Conservatives have sought to mobilize their base ahead of the election by taking hardline positions on issues such as refugees and transgender rights. But Ruth Davidson, the party’s former leader in Scotland, said she wanted to “reprimand” politicians and journalists who tried to weaponize transgender rights to stoke a culture war.

“Trying to ask questions about who’s female, who’s male, I’m not sure that helps, especially for members of the trans community who watch how this is reported, as well as how policy makers make decisions,” she said.