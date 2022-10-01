Jude Bellingham reaction emerges after Liverpool star branded ‘terrible’ in Brighton draw makes cheeky transfer play

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham Credit: Alamy

Two Liverpool stars, including one who got a three out of ten for his display against Brighton, tried to steer Jude Bellingham to Anfield, according to a report.

Although still a teenager, Jude Bellingham is fast becoming one of the most in-demand stars in world football. The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England ace is attracting the kind of heavyweight interest usually reserved for all-time greats.

Indeed, the midfielder can count Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea Liverpool and Real Madrid among his confirmed admirers.

All five clubs are looking to land him away from Germany in the summer of 2023 in what promises to be an inescapable transfer saga.

Real Madrid and liverpool are supposed to have put in the most background work behind the scenes. This led to Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, personally take control of the pursuit of the Blues to try to bridge the gap.

It was then Man Utd’s turn apparently go up the queue when Saturday’s reports in Spain claimed they were headed for a successful coup.

Reports vary wildly as to the cost of a Bellingham deal.

Athleticism reported that Dortmund had placed a £131million valuation on their midfield ace. The Telegraph echoed those sentiments, citing a figure of £130m.

However, the sun are among those who say Bellingham could move for less than £100m if the deal is to Dortmund’s liking. Achieving this in practice may require most or all of the fees to be paid upfront.

Liverpool pair play Bellingham

Perhaps the team that needs Bellingham’s services the most is Liverpool.

The Reds midfielder is a point of contention this season. Additionally, three players – James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – are out of contract next summer.

CBS Sports reported that one of Bellingham’s ‘essential’ demands is Champions League football.

It will leave Liverpool sweating after more points dropped against Brighton on Saturday. They have won just two of seven to start the campaign and are already four points off fourth place.

However, all the Reds can do in relation to Bellingham is try and according to Football Insidera pair of players did their part.

They reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson both gave Bellingham a boost during the last international break.

Liverpool stars reportedly told Bellingham in no uncertain terms why joining Liverpool would be the ‘perfect move for him’.

Bellingham is said to have ‘laughed’ at the cheeky transfer scheme. Nonetheless, he was ‘flattered’ by the transfer of two players he ‘respects and admires’.

Liverpool stars slammed in local media

Henderson and Alexander-Arnold both started Liverpool’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday. However, neither did much to impress Bellingham if he was watching.

Captain Henderson was replaced by Harvey Elliott on the hour mark and earned a meager 5/10 in the Liverpool Echo player ratings. The story was much worse for Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp talked at length Friday by coming to the defense of Alexander-Arnold. The 23-year-old has come under heavy criticism this season for not keeping up with the runners and the ease with which he was beaten one-on-one.

However, Alexander-Arnold did his manager no favors against the Seagulls.

It was spun then slid for Leandro Trossard’s first goal. His lack of awareness contributed to the Belgian’s second and he was played for the third.

The end result was not to win again and the Echo of Liverpool delivering a dismal rating of 3/10. Their writer, Ian Doyle, described Alexander-Arnold’s performance as “awful” in the article.

Jude Bellingham’s reaction to the article emerges after the Liverpool star branded ‘awful’ in the Brighton draw brought the cheeky transfer game to Teamtalk.com first.