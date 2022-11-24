Jupiter Meta Gets New Branding, Metaverse & Web3 Review, AND BrandEquity

Representative image “/>

Jupiter Meta has announced its rebranding to a Metaverse and Web3.0 notice. Metaverse-as-a-service (MaaS) startup aims to help businesses move into the digital reality segment by building a The Web3.0 economy.

Jupiter Meta’s solution is meant to be designed to infuse gamification and tokenomics into the extended reality architecture rather than a pure-play offering. Moreover, they bring all the elements of Web3.0 and metaverse in a single framework that helps businesses streamline their strategy and monetize effectively.

With the ever-evolving use of AR, VR, and MR tools, this nascent space is rapidly shifting gears, and Jupiter Meta says it believes that in a true problem-solving ecosystem where the convergence of these technologies, integrated in corporate strategy, will play a crucial role in adoption.

Additionally, Jupiter Meta has also created token-based solutions that aim to change the way content is consumed globally, but also change the monetization dynamics for local content creators and journalists. Their design architecture leverages blockchain technology and integrates IoT and AI tools to deliver futuristic and customizable product experiences.

HR-centric solutions are evolving

The company has seen growth over the past quarter as its HR-focused solutions, ranging from virtual training to employee onboarding and development to incognito meta repair rooms, have all been aligned to help companies to achieve better internal results at lower cost, with higher learning impact. , and reduced attrition.

Manasa Rajan, CEO of Jupiter Meta, said, “The Metaverse architecture is the perfect platform to solve real societal problems that remain a stigma. That’s why our strategy is to create solutions across functions and industries that focus on high-impact results.

“We have strived to stay ahead, simply by gaining insight into user pain points across verticals and delivering immersive experiences that are captivating, engaging and entertaining. And this new logo is a representation of our evolution as an organization. The “sphere”, as we like to call it, encapsulates the company’s journey into a new universe of immersion and engagement. she added.

Web3 promises seamless interactions between brand and consumer, and endless possibilities for creating value