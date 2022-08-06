Kareena Kapoor Quickly Fires ‘Koffee With Karan’ Called ‘One Of The Worst’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amir Khan made an appearance on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 ahead of their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

The duo, who are popular for their quirky comebacks, sat down for a special rapid-fire round with the host.

However, according to Indian Expresseveryone was disappointed with Kareena in turn, who refrained from delivering juicy answers.

The episode started with the guests talking about their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha; it got interesting when Amir first revealed his wild side. Being as candid as he’s ever been, Amir told KJo that the only good thing about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was Kareena’s character, Poo.

While Amir was his most spiritual self, Kareena was observed to seemingly hold back.

Bebo is known for her spontaneous thinking, especially on the KwK sofa; however, this time the audience felt a change in his behavior. Johar went on to comment on how the mother-of-two is “too full of herself” or “far too diplomatic”.

The host felt that Kareena was acting too mature for herself and he said the rapid fire with Kareena this time around might go down in history as the worst of the show.

Despite Kareena’s disappointing performance, fans feel the show has finally redeemed itself with the latest episode.