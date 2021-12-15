Kentucky man charged with advertising child pornography | USAO-MA

BOSTON – A Kentucky man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for advertising child pornography images via the dark web.

Scott Allison, 57, of Glasgow, Ky., Has been charged with one count of advertising child pornography. Allison first appeared in federal court in the Western District of Kentucky this morning. The defendant was originally charged on November 17, 2021 in the Western District of Kentucky with possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, an undercover agent observed that Allison was using a username on the dark web that advertised and posted links around April 13, 2021 to images of child sexual abuse of children of boys as young as two. years approximately. It is alleged that Allison used at least two different usernames on various websites on the dark web.

The charge of advertising child pornography is punishable by a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to life on probation and imprisonment. fine of up to $ 250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district judge based on US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky; and Jerry C. Templet Jr., Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations in Nashville, made the announcement today. Assistant US Attorney J. Mackenzie Duane of Mendell’s Major Crimes Unit is continuing the case.

The case was brought within the framework of the Safe Childhood project. In 2006, the Department of Justice created the Safe Childhood Project, a national initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood brings together federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals. who exploit children, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information on the Safe Childhood Project, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.