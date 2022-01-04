KidGlov ad podcast welcomes Kawasaki’s Bryan Seck

KidGlov, a Lincoln-based boutique advertising and marketing agency and Omaha, Neb., recently hosted Bryan Seck, Chief Talent Management Strategist at Kawasaki, on his podcast, Agency for Change. The episode explored how Kawasaki exerted a powerful influence in Lincoln, in the Neb. for almost 50 years.

“Kawasaki is an incredible employer and producer in Lincoln,” said Katie Ripa, KidGlov vice president account manager. “Bryan’s diverse work experience, spanning New York City to the Peace Corps, offers a unique perspective in recruiting and connecting people to jobs. “

Kawasaki began large-scale motorcycle production over half a century ago. The company now produces ATVs, jet skis and more, employing nearly 3,100 people nationwide. The Kawasaki production plant in Lincoln, Neb., Was opened in the early 1970s and has grown into a powerful employer in the capital. Kawasaki’s slogan, “Let the good times roll (R)” is recognized around the world and the brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and class-leading vehicles.

As Chief Talent Management Strategist at Kawasaki, Seck’s work is focused on growing the Kawasaki workforce. “Recently, Kawasaki announced an expansion of over $ 200 million. So, not only do we need to retain our workforce, which is difficult in the current environment, but we also need to grow,” said Seck. “There are a lot of underemployed people at Lincoln taking multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet. At Kawasaki, we pay a living wage along with incredible benefits and long-term opportunities. Stability is the end of poverty If we can create stability for families, we can reduce poverty.

During the podcast, Seck delves into the challenges of recruiting in today’s environment, his approach to employment challenges, and advice for leaders who want to make a difference in the world.

The full episode of the Agency for Change podcast with Seck is available at https://kidglov.com/podcast/bryan-seck/ or any major podcast platform.

Learn more about Kawasaki employment opportunities at kawasakilincoln.com.

Marketing and advertising agency KidGlov’s Agency for Change podcast features stories of people creating positive change in the world. From large corporations and nonprofits to small advocacy groups and solo change agents, the program explores what inspires these change makers, the work they do, and how they share their message.

“We are incredibly proud of this award-winning podcast which shares the stories of the change makers in our community and the organizations that inspire our work,” said Ripa.

The advertising agency’s podcast releases new episodes every week. Listen to kidglov.com/agencyforchange or any major podcast platform.

KidGlov brand agency offers a full range of marketing services, from strategic planning and traditional marketing to the latest digital and social media. This highly experienced team has worked across all industries and is quickly becoming a resource for local nonprofits whose missions match theirs. KidGlov has won several accolades, including top honors at the American Marketing Association Awards in Lincoln and Omaha. They were also recognized at the American Advertising Federation Nebraska Awards and named one of the best places to work. Learn more about the ad agency on KidGlov.com or visit their Omaha office at 105 South Washington Street, Papillion, Nebraska 68046.

