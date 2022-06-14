Kim Kardashian Called ‘Wasted’ As She Stuns Fans With A Tour Of Her Walk-In Fridges

Kim Kardashian goes around her fridges in 2020

The video will start automatically soon 8 to cancel

TikTok users have slammed SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian for being ‘wasteful’ and hoarding, thanks to a 2020 video of the reality TV star giving fans a tour of her ‘quality kitchen’ restaurant » resurfacing online

Kim Kardashian fans have joked they’ve “never felt so poor” after a tour of her multiple walk-in fridges surfaced online.

The billionaire reality TV star, 41, has sparked a debate over how much food and produce is ethical to store in a home, thanks to a TikTok account dedicated to Kardashian sharing a snapshot of the lavish fridges and star’s pantry.

Many internet commentators have called the mother-of-four a ‘waste’ and wondered what happens to food when it expires, while others have noted how the walk-in fridges of the star are larger than many rooms in an ordinary person’s house.

“How many fridges does she need,” the Kardashian fan account captioned the online snippet, where the mom-of-four can be seen walking around her huge, stocked fridge. of organic products.















Image: INSTAGRAM)















Image: kim kardashian/Instagram)



“Guys, I have a walk-in fridge,” Kim tells her fans in the clip, as viewers see shelves full of produce.

“[It’s] where we keep all of our fresh organic produce,” the aspiring lawyer continues, as the camera pans to reveal fresh produce like apples, lemons, limes and other fruits that adorn the shelves.

Another shelf is filled with healthy vegetables like cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes.

“We build on the property, all the organic trees to grow our own vegetables,” Kim continues during the tour, as even more lavish food arrangements can be seen in the TV star’s home.















Image: kim kardashian/Instagram)















Image: kim kardashian/Instagram)



Pete Davidson’s current girlfriend goes on to explain how she avoided single-use plastic and shows off even more shelves of food – with pre-packaged sauces, juice bottles and perishable dairy products all on display.

“That’s all restaurant-quality cooking,” exclaimed one TikTok user beneath the revisited clip filmed in 2020.

“Yet so many people go without…you’ve got some nice greed out there,” one unimpressed commenter joked on social media.

Many have wondered what Kim and her family do with the food they don’t eat before their best before date.















Image: Instagram)



“I KNOW they don’t go through all that food before it goes bad. I hope she donates it or something because [shocked face]“, reads one of the comments under the TikTok post.

Another mused: “Ummm…. So what happens when half the food spoils? Is it just thrown away? Or can staff take things home before that it does not spoil?”

A third commented on the environmental issues caused by multiple fridges, writing, “I got rid of all the plastic in my house, but my house also uses the same amount of energy as a town of 500 people…smh.”















However, some loved Kim’s tour – with several fans describing the kitchen layout as “aesthetically pleasing” and noting how ambitious it was.

While Kim’s kitchen tour may be a throwback to 2020, the trainee lawyer recently gave fans a tour of her new custom private plane before taking off on her maiden voyage in one of the Kardashians earlier this month. .

Boarding the plane for the first time, Kim circled the Hulu cameras while showcasing her own personal touches in the custom decor.

Kim told the cameras, “It’s so pretty. I never dreamed that I would own an airplane. I wanted it to be like an extension of me and an extension of my home.”

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at [email protected] or call us direct on 0207 29 33033