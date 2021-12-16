KSU Graduates 21 Student-Athletes – Kennesaw State University Athletics

KENNESAW, Georgia. – The Kennesaw State Department of Athletics is proud to announce the graduation of 21 student-athletes following the December ceremonies at Kennesaw State University.

“Our mission as a department is to develop champions on the field, in the classroom, in the community and in life,” said the athletic director. Milton Overton. “As we celebrate victory on the playing field, seeing young men and women walk across the stage is our ultimate triumph. These graduates will be great representatives of Kennesaw State when they leave The Nest and step into our doors. communities as leaders. “

A total of 11 graduated with Cum Laude honors and five achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The list of graduates includes:

Women’s basketball

Alexis poole | Bachelor of Science | Primary education

Applaud

Christophe Bell | Bachelor of Science | Psychology*

Johnny Thompson | Bachelor of Science | INT

Soccer

Adeolu Adeleke | Bachelor of Science | Media and entertainment

Travis Bell | Bachelor of Science | Integrative studies

Sean brown | Bachelor of Science | Sociology

Jeremiah Compton | Bachelor of Business Administration. | Management*

Isaac foster | Bachelor of Business Administration. | Management

Jacob Potter | Bachelor of Business Administration. | Marketing

Nathan robertson | Bachelor of Science | Health and physical education

Women’s Golf

Tori Owens | Bachelor of Science | Public relations*

Football

Kendall Baker | Bachelor of Science | Exercise science * ^

Erin harris | Bachelor of Science | Psychology

Abi Hunt | Bachelor of Science | Primary education*

Lexi Labonte | Bachelor of Science | Biochemistry * ^

Catherine schreck | Bachelor of Science | Exercise science *

Gabby Stewart | Bachelor of Science | Personal services

Danielle Vos | Bachelor of Business Administration. | Finances * ^

Women track

Lindsay Billings | Bachelor of Science in Nursing | Accelerated Nursing *

Kyarra Newton | Bachelor of Science | Exercise science * ^

Volleyball

Katie crocker | Bachelor of Science | Biology * ^

* Cum Laude honors

^ 4.0 GPA