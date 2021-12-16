KSU Graduates 21 Student-Athletes – Kennesaw State University Athletics
KENNESAW, Georgia. – The Kennesaw State Department of Athletics is proud to announce the graduation of 21 student-athletes following the December ceremonies at Kennesaw State University.
“Our mission as a department is to develop champions on the field, in the classroom, in the community and in life,” said the athletic director. Milton Overton. “As we celebrate victory on the playing field, seeing young men and women walk across the stage is our ultimate triumph. These graduates will be great representatives of Kennesaw State when they leave The Nest and step into our doors. communities as leaders. “
A total of 11 graduated with Cum Laude honors and five achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.
The list of graduates includes:
Women’s basketball
Alexis poole | Bachelor of Science | Primary education
Applaud
Christophe Bell | Bachelor of Science | Psychology*
Johnny Thompson | Bachelor of Science | INT
Soccer
Adeolu Adeleke | Bachelor of Science | Media and entertainment
Travis Bell | Bachelor of Science | Integrative studies
Sean brown | Bachelor of Science | Sociology
Jeremiah Compton | Bachelor of Business Administration. | Management*
Isaac foster | Bachelor of Business Administration. | Management
Jacob Potter | Bachelor of Business Administration. | Marketing
Nathan robertson | Bachelor of Science | Health and physical education
Women’s Golf
Tori Owens | Bachelor of Science | Public relations*
Football
Kendall Baker | Bachelor of Science | Exercise science * ^
Erin harris | Bachelor of Science | Psychology
Abi Hunt | Bachelor of Science | Primary education*
Lexi Labonte | Bachelor of Science | Biochemistry * ^
Catherine schreck | Bachelor of Science | Exercise science *
Gabby Stewart | Bachelor of Science | Personal services
Danielle Vos | Bachelor of Business Administration. | Finances * ^
Women track
Lindsay Billings | Bachelor of Science in Nursing | Accelerated Nursing *
Kyarra Newton | Bachelor of Science | Exercise science * ^
Volleyball
Katie crocker | Bachelor of Science | Biology * ^
* Cum Laude honors
^ 4.0 GPA
