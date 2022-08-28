Lagos ad agency denies audio saying it rejects opposition campaign billboards

The Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency on Sunday called a “staged conversation” a trending audio claiming that the agency has mandated state ad companies to reject campaign ads from opposition parties.

The agency in a press release posted on his Twitter account signed by its managing director, Adedamola Docemo, said it would not interfere in the affairs of any outdoor advertising agency.

In the 2023 general election, state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will face Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 13 others.

audio

The audio, which has garnered nearly 50,000 views, was posted by Twitter user @realolaudah on Saturday and captioned “If you don’t see any billboards in Lagos State advertising another political party that ‘APC, that’s why’.

In the audio, the speaker claimed to have called an outdoor advertising company to investigate a billboard in Aiyetoro, Epe region of the state.

The alleged manager responded to his request and asked about the type of announcement.

“It’s for politics anyway. This is for the Labor Party,” the caller replied.

Then the official said, “I’m not sure we’re going to accept that. We have internal control issues with Lagos Signage and this is becoming a serious issue.

“They don’t give us the ability to advertise for other parties outside of APC.”

Reaction

The state regulator described the audio message as “small talk” adding that it was a “blatant lie”.

“While we understand that this is a political season and that the Fifth Column will attempt to portray us in a bad light for their own personal gain, we will not rest on our oars to always tell the truth and fill our duties with integrity and absolute respect for statutory laws and ethics,” the statement read.

Mr. Docemo said that the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) is the body “charged with the responsibility of regulating advertising content and therefore can prevent any advertising, campaign, policy, etc. contrary to ethical and obscene to be displayed, not LASAA.

“Our agency does not intervene in the affairs of outdoor advertising agencies in any way. It is therefore common industry practice that any contract to display political campaigns is at the discretion of the outdoor advertising agency that owns the structure of the billboard and the advertiser.

“For the sake of clarity, this is the highest selling season within the industry and this is the income made by the owners, their financial obligation to LASAA will be settled.

“We only issue permits to regulated billboard structures and not to the advertisements displayed there. Anyone with evidence to show that we gave such…instructions in the audio should bring it to our attention immediately.

PDP

In July, Mr Adediran also accused the state government of to come down his campaign signs and posters.

But the agency’s spokesperson quickly debunked his claims as false.