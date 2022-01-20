Lamar Advertising Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Common Stock Distributions | Nation/World

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lamar Advertising Company (“Lamar”) (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced certain year-end federal income tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions on its Class A and Class B Common Shares (“Common Shares”).

The following tables summarize, for federal income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Lamar common stock, on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021. Shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of Lamar’s 2021 distributions.

Common stock of Lamar advertising company Stock symbol: LAMR Ordinary Qualified Cash Taxable Taxable Second. 199A Back from Distribution Dividend Dividend Dividend Capital city Registration Date Payment date (per share) (per share) (per share)* (per share)* (per share) 03/22/2021 03/31/2021 $0.7500 $0.7500 $0.0369 $0.7131 $0.0000 06/21/2021 06/30/2021 $0.7500 $0.7500 $0.0369 $0.7131 $0.0000 09/20/2021 09/30/2021 $1.0000 $1.0000 $0.0492 $0.9508 $0.0000 20/12/2021 30/12/2021 $1.0000 $1.0000 $0.9508 $0.0492 $0.0000 **20/12/2021 **30/12/2021 $0.5000 $0.5000 $0.4754 $0.0246 $0.0000 *Qualified Taxable Dividend and Sec. 199A amounts of dividends included in the amount of the ordinary taxable dividend. **Special dividend

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of advertising formats from billboards, interstate logos, transit and airports, helping local businesses and national brands reach large audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,800 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow

Lamar Advertising Company

(225) 926-1000

[email protected]