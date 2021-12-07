Lamar enters hand-painted advertising market with acquisition

Lamar Advertising Company, based in Baton Rouge, is entering a new advertising market with the acquisition of Colossal Media, an operator of hand-painted wall displays and murals.

Colossal currently operates 81 hand-painted large-format wall displays in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and six other US cities. Colossal CEO Kelly Peppers will continue to lead the company, which will operate under the Colossal brand within Lamar.

Lamar, founded in 1902, specializes in outdoor advertising such as billboards, digital displays and airport advertising. Decorative walls and murals have taken off over the past decade with the rise of social media. Popular Instagram backdrops, like a brightly colored mural, can increase a brand’s visibility and help a business reach new customers.

Lamar bought Colossal from co-founders Paul Lindahl and Adrian Moeller for an undisclosed price. Kean Miller LLP acted as legal counsel to Lamar on the transaction, while McGrath North Mullin & Kratz acted as legal counsel to Colossal. Johnsen, Fretty & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to Colossal. See the announcement.