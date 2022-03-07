Latoya Raveneau signs global deal with Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television has announced that it has entered into an overall agreement with writer/producer/director Latoya Raveneau to develop and produce animated and live-action projects with animation studios Disney Television Animation and 20th Television Animation. The announcement was made by Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television.

“We are all thrilled that Latoya has chosen Disney to be her creative home, and we look forward to even more of her unique and inspired storytelling talent and an enduring relationship with her,” Davis commented.

Through this agreement, Raveneau is developing a pilot project at Disney Branded Television’s animation studio, Disney Television Animation, under the direction of Meredith Roberts, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television. She will also develop projects for 20th Television Animation under Marci Proietto, the studio’s executive vice president.

“Latoya is a rare and uniquely talented individual who uplifts everything she touches, and her creative sensibilities span stories for preschoolers, children, families, and adults,” Roberts added. “She is one of the most natural and talented storytellers I have ever met, and we are proud to support her vision.”

Raveneau is currently directing Disney Television Animation’s new series The proud family: stronger and prouder on Disney+ and is an executive producer with Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter (Roots) recently released animated shorts Get up, sing on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior. She was also a screenwriter for Disney Junior’s upcoming musical series. Eureka!

Dedicated to advocacy and mentorship, Raveneau is featured in a Disney Channel Reinvent tomorrow interstitial, a conversation about role models with Yolanda Renee King, teenage human rights activist and granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The segment was directed by B. Monet.

Raveneau began her professional career as a production assistant on Disney Junior’s Sheriff Callie’s Wild West and, since then, has worked as a screenwriter, screenwriter and director on several anime series. His storyboard credits include Disney’s Miles from Tomorrowland and Puppy Buddies. She was also a screenwriter on the Netflix preschool series super monster and assistant director of the Adult Swim series final space.

A dynamic leader in her industry and a seasoned speaker, Raveneau has collaborated with the Banff World Media Festival, Black Women Animate and ASIFA-Hollywood. In January 2021, she received the Next Gen award from the inaugural Black in Animation Awards.

She earned an MFA in Animation and graduated summa cum laude with a BFA and English with a concentration in Creative Writing from the University of California, Los Angeles. At UCLA, she received the Director’s Spotlight Award for Animated Shorts, the Matt Groening Initiative for Animated Shorts, and the Thompson Award in English for Best Creative Writing Thesis in 2012.

Raveneau is represented by Matt Schichtman of The Gotham Group and Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

Source: Disney Branded Television