Left Condemns Hate Speech While Ignoring Trumpers’ Fascist Biden Brand Fallout: Victor Davis Hanson

Supporters of former President Donald Trump have come under increasing scrutiny and attack since President Biden declared their “semi-fascist” ideology in a Philadelphia speech earlier in September, Victor Davis Hanson has said.

On “Jesse Watters Primetime,” the Hoover Institution historian reacted to recent instances of left-wing attacks and in at least one example of the alleged murder of a conservative — as well as reports that the Department of Homeland Security of Biden will recommend anxiety tests for American adults amid economic turmoil.

Host Jesse Watters reported on an incident in North Dakota in which 41-year-old motorist Shannon Brandt allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian he believed to be a “Republican extremist”.

Brandt claimed 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson threatened him and they got into a political row in Stutsman County, ND on Sunday. Brandt was charged with vehicular homicide, but Watters further reported that the suspect was released on bail.

Combining that with a New York Times report that DHS will recommend mental health screenings for adults under 65, in light of Biden’s statement that “MAGA Republicans represent foundation-threatening extremism. of our republic,” Watters suggested to Hanson that America is at a dangerous moment.

“[Biden] convinced half the country that the other half is a bunch of fascists and they don’t deserve anyone’s respect. Next step: Diagnose them all as mentally ill,” he said, going on to suggest that the DHS-reported announcement is a response to legitimate American concerns about inflation and crime under the Democratic regime.

“The left is ironic, Jesse,” Hanson said in response to both cases — calling out the hypocrisy of Democrats in a breath claiming “words matter” and generalizations are bigoted — while simply nodding to Biden. using loaded rhetoric towards civilians and labeling 73 million voters as a homogenous group.

“What’s the logical consequence of that? Something has to be done with people who live in the shadows and don’t believe in the Constitution. So you bring all these weirdos out and they do something,” he said. he added, also pointing to Senator Chuck Schumer appearing to threaten Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch with “the storm” after ruling a case against his will.

He further criticized comments by senior Pentagon officials on “white rage” and critical race theory, as well as anonymous analysts in other media outlets who allegedly claimed they no longer wanted to “associate with white people. “.

“Why not take people out and shoot people in Memphis or Baton Rouge? So that’s what they told us because they said words matter and that filters down the street and incites people doing terrible things that aren’t stable people,” he said.

“But that’s what they’re doing because they’re projecting directly onto Republicans what they know very well themselves. It’s very dangerous what they’re doing now.”

In response, Watters said he hoped there were at least a few reporters left in the White House press corps who could question the Biden administration — in light of officials’ loaded rhetoric and the like. — about Brandt’s alleged vehicle attack on the Republican teenager.