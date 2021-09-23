Levi Slavin appointed Creative Director at Howatson + Company

Former Colenso BBDO CCO Levi Slavin has joined Howatson + Company as Chief Creative Officer. Slavin has worked in the industry for over 21 years, in Australia, New Zealand, UK and USA. It has won over 100 international awards in dozens of brands; including 15 Grand Prix, 35 Cannes Lions, 20 D&AD pencils and New Zealand’s first black pencil at D&AD.

“Levi is first a wonderful human being, then a brilliant creative,” said Chris Howatson, CEO of Howatson + Company.

“He is renowned for his empathy, his commitment to developing his teams and forging deep relationships with his clients. I have known Levi for many years – we both have long tenures at Clemenger Group – and the opportunity to work with him in building H + Co is a highlight of my career.

Slavin added: “I am more than delighted to finally have the opportunity to work with Chris. He is an absolute force of nature. Chris’s vision for the agency is extraordinary.

“It is the only model that I have met who will know how to follow the culture, the needs of the brands and give a little humanity back to our industry. I can’t wait to return home to Australia and get started.

It will officially begin in January 2022.

Some of Levi Slavin’s landmark works