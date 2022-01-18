Lisa Lightner helps parents get effective education for children with special needs – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Here at CBS3, we think big with small victories. We provide free advertising and cash grants to small businesses owned by or serving women and minority communities.

Our newest Small Wins grant recipient’s small business helps parents get the most effective education for their children with special needs.

We surprised Lisa Lightner, owner of A Day In Our Shoes, a few weeks ago with a check for $75,000 and here’s why she couldn’t be more deserving.

“We know, statistically, that about 15% of all school children have an IEP. So we’re talking about a lot of kids,” Lightner said.

For children with special needs, the Individualized Education Process (IEP) system is crucial. Since 2010, Lightner has been on a mission to lighten the IEP load for parents with his company, A Day In Our Shoes.

“I’m truly committed to providing the best IEP training there is for parents,” she said.

As the parent of a child with special needs, she remembers how she felt receiving 600 pages of IEP materials and realizing that even that didn’t cover everything her son needed.

“There were times with my own child’s IEP where he didn’t make progress and he didn’t do well in school…And at one point we had an IEP team that raised their hands and said we don’t know what to do with him,” Lightner said.

“So that’s what I’m trying to do — teach parents how to use the IEP process to meet your child’s needs and repair the school relationship,” she said.

Bravo and congratulations on this victory and we thank you for what you do to help our community!

“I’m just using my platforms as best I can to amplify voices, be more inclusive, and get everyone on the same page,” Lightner said.

