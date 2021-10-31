Little Mix breaking the silence on Jesy Blackfishing, the problematic brand

Little Mix broke its silence on former bandmate Jesy Nelson’s angling line – calling his attitude “harmful and problematic to people of color.”

In an eloquent interview with the Daily Telepraph magazine Stella, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, whose BBC documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power was highly regarded by fans, explains that it is not acceptable to use harmful steprotypes.

She says, “Capitalizing on aspects of blackness without having to endure the day-to-day realities of the black experience is problematic and detrimental to people of color. We believe that it is absolutely unacceptable to use harmful stereotypes. There is so much to be said on this subject that it is difficult to sum it up in one sound sample.

And the girls confirm that Jesy was aware of the problem because they explained it to her before she even left the group last December.

Jesy, 30, has been criticized by netizens for her appearance in the video for her first solo track titled Boyz.

Many have taken to social media to accuse the singer of blackjack – that is, when a non-black person tries to appear black.

Jesy however denied that she even wore a fake tan and said during a live Instagram broadcast with rapper superstar Nicki Minaj that she had been to Antigua weeks before the video was filmed, so she was already tanned.

Her comments come after former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned her against black-fishing.

Jesy said during the live broadcast, “Personally I mean my intention was never to offend people of color with this video and my song because like I said growing up like a young girl, that’s the music I listened to. .



She continued, “My intention was never, ever, to want to offend anyone and, in fact, it really hurts me to have offended people and, in fact, to just hurt people’s feelings. by genuinely celebrating something I love. ”

The singer admitted that she felt lucky to be able to tan easily in the sun and claimed that Leigh-Anne has previously commented on the way she tans.

When addressing Leigh-Anne’s purported comments on black-fishing, Jesy said: “It’s just difficult for me because I was in a group with two women of color for nine years and it didn’t m ‘was never touched on until the last music video I made with them.