Lord Patel: Yorkshire County Cricket Club can create a ‘beacon’ for inclusivity with plans to support young female players and new branding revealed

Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCC), after being rocked by allegations of racial harassment and bullying, are set to take a step forward with new ‘Clean Slate’ sponsors.

As the brand was revealed for the partnership, the first of its kind with an Indian sponsor, plans were set to fund cricket kits inspiring young female players to get into the game.

The club, said chairman Lord Patel, means more than cricket to its communities, with the potential to inspire the future, while creating a “living bridge” between the UK and India.

The Clean Slate brand unveiled at the Headingley Cricket Ground.

He said: “We had a level nine earthquake on the Richter scale – everything flattened out. I could rebuild this town as it was. Or there’s a real opportunity here to try to be “best in class”.

“Of course, the foundations were shaken by what happened here. We must not forget that, so that it never happens again,” he added.

“We can build something new. Be the beacon and the model for others to follow.”

He said he was often “perplexed” that women and girls – half the population – could be “forgotten” in sport, with such participation and kit fundraising campaigns, which had long been at a standstill. its agenda.

Clean Slate founders Karnesh Ssharma and Amreesh Chandra with the Northern Diamonds team.

He said: “If you’re 10 or 11 and your parents can’t afford it, in Yorkshire we’ll give it to you for free, with support and role models, to show there’s a career here. “

YCCC signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Clean Slate earlier this year, in what would be the first such tie-up with an Indian company to be granted significant naming rights to a UK sports site.

The new branding was revealed yesterday by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracey Brabin for the East Stand and Headingley’s main pavilion, now known as the Clean Slate Pavilion.

The entertainment streaming company, which aims to empower women in the film industry as Clean Slate Studioz, said its mission is through culture, from sports to education.

In this first stage, it will provide free cricket kits to young female players. He also announced the prospect of a community enterprise in the county known as Clean House – promoting, building and investing across film, arts, sports and education, with more details to be revealed at the following meetings with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Leeds City LEP region on Tuesday.

Founder Karnesh Ssharma, speaking of the challenges many may face while “playing the game they love”, said he was passionate about inspiring women and girls to pursue their ambitions.

He said: “We want to take this message to communities and open up the participation of young women and girls in sports and culture. It’s in our DNA.”

Co-founder Amreesh A. Chandra, meanwhile, spoke about the opportunities offered by bilateral agreements between India and the UK, with youth sports as one of the key pillars.

The launch of Clean House, which follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India, he added, only strengthens relations between the two countries.

He said: “As the governments of India and the UK are set to sign a historic trade agreement, we are confident that the partnership between Clean Slate and YCCC will open the floodgates for further cooperation for a social, commercial and cultural collaboration between countries.

“This chapter provides the impetus for such relationships to occur.”

Mayor Tracey Brabin said she hoped this would be the start of a long relationship for the region, fostering stronger international links between cultural and creative businesses and India.

“I hope Clean Slate is the first of many Indian companies that see value in partnering with organizations in our region,” she said.

“Sport, culture and the creative sector can be a great force in promoting inclusiveness.”

