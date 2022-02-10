Made Music Studio Announces Slate of Promotions and Hires to Address Growing Audio and Sound Brand Business

Copyright 2022 PR Newswire. All rights reserved2022-02-10

NEW YORK, February 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Made Music Studio, the award-winning sonic design and branding agency, announces a series of new promotions and hires in response to the agency’s continued growth in 2021. Looking ahead to 2022, the agency will focus on continuing to expand its portfolio of creative audio solutions and services to better serve its global customers, including American Express, AT&T and PepsiCo, as well as entertainment brands such as Star Wars Theme Park, HBO, The Superbowl on NBC and IMAX.

Made Music’s new technology arm, VentureSonic, an internal incubator to explore new technologies, partnerships and applications for creative audio, will bring Ben Arons as Senior Vice President, Chief Music Technology Officer. In this newly created role, Ben will focus on audio innovation projects, from development to beta testing, inception to refinement, to meet customer and industry needs.

Previously, Ben worked as a freelance recording producer, sound designer and mixer for projects including Intel Sonic Logo, Discover Sonic Logo, Credible Sonic Logo, Boeing, MSNBC, Drums for The Muppets’ Animal in Geico Home Insurance (National TV Commercial), and Invesco QQQ (national television advertising). His affiliation with Made Music Studio began in 2001 where he held various roles as a composer, sound designer and producer, both in-house and freelance.

make music Danielle VenneEVP, Executive Music Producer + Director of Innovation, who oversaw the creative team at Frito-Lay, AT&T Discovery District and American Express, will add VentureSonic to his tenure as creative lead for the technology group.

New areas of exploration will focus on audio design experiences for autonomous vehicles, new platform-based audio innovations, the future of retail and work environments, and technology-based entertainment attractions. location.

“Made Music has always been a pioneer in applying sound and music to brands around the world. Our founder literally wrote the book on sound branding. Our new group VentureSonic is the natural evolution of our expertise in the creation of iconic sounds and music.as well as our growing body of research and data intelligence on the impact of music and sound on human behavior.With new audio technology solutions at your fingertips through partners like Spatial, we are now able to create even more impactful emotional experiences everywhere, from physical spaces to the metaverse,” shares Lauren McGuirePresident of Made Music.

Amy Crawford and Alex Couttstwo veteran Made Music executives, will also have new and expanded leadership responsibilities as part of the overall growth strategy.

Amy’s new role as SVP, Head of Creative, Music and Culture will be dedicated to ensuring world-class creative output within Made Music’s production teams. This will include the creative team process, operations, staffing, and cross-departmental collaboration. She will also continue to lead the Belonging, Dignity, Justice and Joy initiatives (an alternative DEI framework created by Decolonize Design), focused on creating iconic and enduring music and sound in collaboration with writers from underrepresented groups. Previously, Amy was Senior Vice President, Executive Music Producer and Director of Artist Relations at Made Music. A composer, artist, and producer, Amy has directed and/or created music and sound for global brands and entertainment clients including Disney, HBO, CBS Entertainment, ESPN, Citi, AT&T, Hulu, TCM, and Viacom, including Paramount Network and CMT.

In his new role, Alex will lead Made Music’s Customer Experience department as SVP, Head of Experience – partnering with all facets of the business to advance Made Music’s best creative work and impact. culture in branding, sound design and research. Since joining Made Music in 2016 as an Account Supervisor, Alex has led customer experience teams for NPR, TCM, Polaris, Doritos as well as Made Music Studio’s location-based entertainment projects for AT&T Discovery District, WarnerMedia and American Express, most recently as Vice President. , General manager.

Founded by composer and producer Joel Beckerman, Made Music Studio is a branding and sound design company with over 20 years of history creating iconic and enduring musical experiences. Made Music brings creative excellence, cultural connectedness, leadership in sound innovation, and extensive research and data on how sound affects emotions and behavior.

A trusted partner for HBO, CBS, NBC, Hulu, Disney, AT&T, Citibank, iRobot, Nissan, Virgin Hyperloop, AMEX, Made Music brings a legacy of collaboration with everyone from John Williams to John Legend, Meow Wolf to IDEO. Made Music Studio is Fast Co’s Most Innovative Company, EXPLOR Award and Promax Award recipient. http://www.mademusicstudio.com

