Man outraged by Pizza Hut’s ‘sexual’ brand of ketchup

A man who went to Pizza Hut for the first time was shocked by his naughty ketchup bottles.

Adrian Shann, from Hull, UK, visited one of the chain’s restaurants on Wednesday evening (October 20).

However, his dining experience was ruined when he spotted the label on the condiment, which read “Shake, Squeeze and Squirt”.

No laughing matter for Adrian. Credit: HULL LIVE / BPM MEDIA

It might sound a bit funny to most of us, but Adrian called the brand “awful.”

The 31-year-old said: “It’s not innocent to me. The one in the barbecue sauce said ‘Squeeze’, but the one with the ketchup said… that put me off using it.

“It literally looks like a swingers app. I don’t understand how anyone could put that sentence together, it’s awful.

“It is because of the channel’s marketing aimed at children that I am concerned.”

Indeed, he said there was a family who ate at Pizza Hut at the same time as he did – although the parents were obviously less bothered by it.

He said: “The adults laughed and then the children asked their parents to tell them about it.

“If I had my niece with me I would be worried. It is certainly not appropriate.”

Adrian thinks that needs to change. Credit: HULL LIVE / BPM MEDIA

The “Shake, Squeeze and Squirt” tomato ketchup label has been featured on Pizza Hut’s ketchup bottles for years, but Adrian believes it’s time they got back to the drawing board.

He said: “I think they were all laughing when they made it.

“It’s not hidden, it’s on the tables. They have to make it kid-friendly. I hope they change it.”

LADbible has contacted Pizza Hut for comment.

And it’s not the first time that restaurants have shocked their word choices.

Lisa Cooney had asked what the vegan options were on the menu, and the staff went to the kitchen to ask.

They came back with a note that said, “The vegan s *** has been surrounded.”

Credit: Alamy

The note, which may have been written by the chef, was handed over to the waiters but then fell from the bar and was spotted by a family member, who showed it to him.

Lisa told Edinburgh Live: “When I first read it I was in disbelief and then I was angry and upset, it’s insulting and so unprofessional. Plus, utter disregard for everything potential allergy is a concern.