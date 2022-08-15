Marin Software named one of the top performing B2B advertising solutions by an independent research company

Enter Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your one week free trial here.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of performance-driven digital marketing software for advertisers and agencies, today announced that it has was recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Research, Inc. August 2022 Report, The Forrester Wave™ B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022.

The report evaluated 14 B2B advertising solution providers based on 28 criteria among their current offerings, strategies and market presence. Marin Software received the highest rating for the B2B performance reporting criterion and also received the highest possible rating for the execution roadmap and go-to-market criteria.

According to the report, “Marin Software’s execution roadmap and go-to-market approach is superior and includes the innovative use of audience data to enable a variety of use cases from B2B advertising, commerce electronics to ABM… Ad-level, performance-level and ROI-level ratios are also superior.

“We are proud to be named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ B2B Advertising Solutions report,” said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software. “We are committed to providing B2B advertisers with the best solutions to analyze, automate and optimize their marketing campaigns and we are delighted to be recognized in the report.”

The MarinOne self-service platform unifies industry-leading optimization tools with flexible reporting to help advertisers maximize the impact and reach of their digital marketing investment across paid search, social and search channels. of e-commerce.

Marin has been helping advertisers advance their digital ad campaigns for over 15 years and has managed over $40 billion in ad spend for some of the world’s largest brands.

Access The Forrester Wave™: B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022 here.

About Marin Software

The mission of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) is to empower advertisers to increase the effectiveness and transparency of their paid marketing programs run by the world’s leading publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social and e-commerce advertising. The company helps digital marketers convert specific audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Based in San Francisco with offices around the world, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the world. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

