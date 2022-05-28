Markaz organizes a masterclass in strategic marketing communication by a branding expert

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Financial Center “Markaz” announced that it recently held a masterclass for its executives and senior managers as part of the company’s efforts to drive its growth and expansion by building on the success of its well-established brand. Held as a bi-annual learning event for executives and management, the masterclass was titled “Strategic Marketing for Niche Services” and was delivered by renowned branding and marketing expert, Fergus Wallace.

Markaz is implementing newly refreshed strategies with its Board of Directors, and the engaging masterclass has been designed to expand the toolkit that Markaz leaders and managers will have at their disposal to achieve these goals. Mr. Wallace explored how Markaz’s highly successful brand can be leveraged to fuel and inform an overall strategy that resonates with customers and stakeholders, ensuring that their expectations are even more closely tied to business goals.

Peter Kelly, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Markaz, commented: “In almost five decades, Markaz has grown into a well-established company and our commitment to excellence has earned us a good reputation. As we are well known in our markets and networks and our service offerings are trusted and sought after, we recognize that this invaluable brand holds enormous potential to accelerate Markaz’s journey to success. The masterclass reflects our strong desire to enable Markaz to drive its planned growth through specialized strategic marketing and add measurable value to our existing strength in our brand communication, while also exploring where greater impact with our customers and partners can help guide, inform and accelerate our business strategy.”

During his insightful and engaging masterclass, Mr. Wallace delved into the centrality of marketing communications and branding in strategic management processes and the key role of marketing methodologies in achieving and exceeding strategic goals, with a focus on integrated marketing communication strategies. He also explored how to harness the power of brand and leverage it to reveal an organization’s hidden strengths and values.

Mr. Wallace is CEO and owner of Brandstorm, an international corporate communications agency. Since graduating with honors in 1987 from Dublin City University in International Marketing and Languages, Mr. Wallace has developed an in-depth knowledge of sales and marketing in various sectors, having held senior management positions in multinational companies such as as Ericsson, Diageo, Pernod Ricard and in the private sector. businesses. It develops and delivers advanced management training and academic courses in mass communications theory, integrated marketing communications, strategic marketing, sales, branding and general management at the European School of Economics, at SAA Business School and at the University of Turin.

