Marquette Athletics taps Altius Sports to expand NIL program





As a new era strengthens collegiate sports, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Marquette University is pleased to announce a new partnership with leading NIL consulting and education firm, Altius Sports Partners (Altius), to further strengthen its athlete-focused NIL program. Altius NIL’s best-in-class launch platform provides ongoing strategic advice, consultation and educational support in the development of school policy and initiatives for the benefit of all internal and external.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Altius, our final step to help put Marquette student-athletes in a better position to leverage their respective name, image and likeness opportunities,” the vice said. -president and sports director. Bill Scholl mentioned. “The NIL environment is constantly changing and the relationship with Altius will help our department be versatile and adaptable in the future.”

As NIL processes evolve, the partnership with ASP enables Marquette to take initiative in a rapidly changing ecosystem. The Altius team will provide student-athletes, coaches and staff with workshops and educational resources targeting crucial areas such as group licensing, marketing, branding, financial literacy and recruiting. Additionally, Altius will help identify and advise on emerging opportunities to support the school’s more than 300 student-athletes in 16 varsity sports.

An official partner of major collegiate athletic departments and sports properties, Altius specializes in the development and management of programs around NIL issues. Through its industry-leading expertise, range of services and intellectual resources, the company’s holistic approach fuels strategic visioning, planning and collaboration ensuring that all participants can navigate structural change and succeed in an environment rapidly evolving.

“Marquette’s commitment to providing the best NIL training, resources and opportunities to its athletes, coaches and supporters is second to none. We are thrilled to partner with all of Golden Eagle’s stakeholders and honored to help Marquette navigate this way. proactive and successful in this evolving era of college athletics in a way that reflects the values ​​of a world-class institution,” said Andrew Donovan, Altius Vice President, Collegiate Partnerships.

Altius will play a role in the expansion and development of the department’s existing NIL platform, MARQ-U, which is designed to prepare student-athletes to leverage their respective NIL.

Supported by operational leadership and a best-in-class customer service team, Altius’ interdisciplinary network of partners and consulting team members includes:

Oliver Luck (Chairman, Altius Sports), Sports Business Leader and Former XFL Commissioner, Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Strategic Partnerships for the NCAA, and West Virginia Athletic Director.

John Entz, 14-time Emmy winner and former president of production at Fox Sports, SVP at MLB Network and producer at ESPN.

Gabe Feldman, director of Tulane’s sports law program, associate vice president for NCAA compliance and co-director of the Tulane Center for Sport.

Renie Anderson, CRO and EVP, NFL Partnerships.

David Carter, executive director of the USC Sports Business Institute and professor of sports business at the USC Marshall School of Business.

Jené Elzie, former Pac-12 athlete and current Chief Growth Officer for Athletes First Partners, sister company to Athletes First, the largest NFL talent agency in the United States.

Michael O’Hara Lynch, former Global Head of Sponsorship Marketing at Visa, Inc. and Global Head of Consulting at Nielson Sports, currently a 3 Emerald Marketing Partner.

Jessica Mendoza, former Pac-12 athlete and Olympic gold medalist, is a host for ESPN.

Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of the Global Sport Institute and professor at Arizona State.

Malcolm Turner, sports business executive and former Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at Vanderbilt and Chairman of the NBA G League.

About Altius Sports Partners

Altius is a leading company that provides consulting, strategic planning, compliance assistance and training services to its clients. An official partner of major college athletic departments and sporting properties, Altius provides strategic solutions on topics ranging from NIL to the changing employment and media rights landscape within college athletics. The firm currently represents the athletic departments of Arizona, Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Marquette, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North -West, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina and ‘USC. , Tennessee, Texas, Villanova, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The company has also partnered with Women Leaders in College Sports. Providing all stakeholders – athletics departments, coaches and college athletes – with the resources they need to thrive in the new era of college athletics, Altius taps into its deep reservoir of athletic business sophistication to help people involved to prepare and excel. We have built a team of interdisciplinary leaders to achieve higher levels of education, greater access to opportunity, and higher standards of excellence.