Marshall named athletic director

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger is pleased to announce the appointment of Eugene Marshall Jr.. as Athletic Director, effective January 5, 2023.

Marshall has 38 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, most recently serving as director of athletics at Hampton University in Virginia, where he has held that position since 2014. At Hampton, he was responsible for the intercollegiate athletics as well as club, intramural, and recreational sports. Activities. He has experience in developing strategic and financial plans, compliance, and partnering with other divisions to improve student life.

He has also held athletic director or assistant director positions at the Pratt Institute, College of Staten Island, United States Military Academy at West Point, Ramapo College of New Jersey, Iona College, and Queens. Middle School.

“The level of competition Binghamton student-athletes bring to the America East Conference and the academic accolades they achieve are points of pride for Binghamton University,” Stenger said. “Gene brings with him a wealth of experience that can help us pursue the excellence we have seen on the courts and playing fields, in the pool and in the classroom.”

Marshall earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in athletic leadership from Northeastern University, where he played Division I basketball. He also worked as an administrator for IBM for seven years before entering the world of intercollegiate athletics.

In his role as Director of Athletics at Binghamton, Marshall will be responsible for all aspects of the University’s 21 intercollegiate athletics programs, ensuring student-athletes can achieve their maximum athletic, academic and social potential. . It will provide leadership that fosters a commitment to student success, diversity, equity and inclusion; implement initiatives that promote the physical and emotional well-being of students; oversee recruitment and development activities; oversee NCAA and East America compliance, financial operations, and facility operations; Build and maintain relationships with campus and community partners.

“Binghamton University has a strong intercollegiate athletics staff and a comprehensive program,” Marshall said. “I’m excited to join campus as the next DA and look forward to being part of the Binghamton area community.”

