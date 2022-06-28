Meet Our Fellows | mercy

Current Fellows



Audrey Roche is from Apple Valley, Minnesota and received her MHA from the University of Minnesota and her BS in Biology from Beloit College. Roche completed her residency at MHealth Fairview. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, hiking, spending time with her cat and visiting friends across the country.

Alex Moran is originally from Green Bay, Wisconsin. He received his MHSA from Xavier University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin in Green Bay. Moran completed his administrative internship at the University of Cincinnati Health System. In his spare time, he enjoys playing tennis, golfing, skiing, walking and travelling.

Former Fellows



Mercyhealth leaders who have completed the Mercyhealth Administrative Fellowship Program.

Historically, Mercyhealth has offered employment to 100% of Administrative Fellows upon completion of their fellowship. These former fellows now hold leadership positions across the organization: