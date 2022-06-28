Business Ad

Meet Our Fellows | mercy

By Andre S. Nash

Current Fellows


Audrey Roche is from Apple Valley, Minnesota and received her MHA from the University of Minnesota and her BS in Biology from Beloit College. Roche completed her residency at MHealth Fairview. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, hiking, spending time with her cat and visiting friends across the country.

Alex Moran is originally from Green Bay, Wisconsin. He received his MHSA from Xavier University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin in Green Bay. Moran completed his administrative internship at the University of Cincinnati Health System. In his spare time, he enjoys playing tennis, golfing, skiing, walking and travelling.

Former Fellows


Mercyhealth leaders who have completed the Mercyhealth Administrative Fellowship Program.

Historically, Mercyhealth has offered employment to 100% of Administrative Fellows upon completion of their fellowship. These former fellows now hold leadership positions across the organization:

  • Jeni Hallatt (2000) Vice President, Operations
  • Holly Francis (2002) Director, Quality Data Management and Infection Prevention
  • Laurie Howes (2004) Director, Ambulatory HIM and Epic Optimization
  • Brett Grady (2008) Director, Quality and Care Management
  • Ladd Udy (2013) Vice President, Values-Based Care and Population Health
  • Andrew Stonehocker (2014) Manager, Patient Care Services
  • Tyler Killpack (2016) Director, Harvard Hospital and Office of the President/CEO
  • Brooke Spencer(2016) Director, Compensation and Benefits (HR)
  • Jessica Conway (2018) Business Unit Manager
  • Nora Kopping (2018) Director, Population Health and Case Management
  • Kyle Wall (2019) Clinic Manager/Project Manager
  • Steven Holland (2019) Clinic Director, McHenry County
  • Alana Bendler (2020) System Wide Manager – Laboratories Business Line

Related posts:

  1. Huawei’s mobile advertising unit expands business to Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines
  2. Businesses in low-income areas are eligible for relief funding of up to $ 15,000
  3. Newsome promoted to AD Associate for Internal Operations
  4. Weiberg takes the reins as Oklahoma State athletic director
Andre S. Nash
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.