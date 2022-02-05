Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of hypocrites of ‘relying on Spotify revenue’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently called out for speaking out against Spotify’s response to Covid-19 misinformation as they relied on their earnings.

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean shared the candid appeal.

He spoke about the hypocrisy of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on his personal YouTube account and questioned the couple’s actions, citing the names of musicians Joni Mitchell and Neil Young as examples of “integrity”.

He asked: “Legendary singer-songwriters Joni Mitchell and Neil Young decided to remove their product from the platform simply because they said they disagreed with a certain element of this one.”

“It’s interesting because you can only really do things like that when you’re an international hit when you’re worth millions of pounds so you can make those grandiose claims.”

He also went on to say, “What’s interesting is that some people are really dependent on the revenue that Spotify generates for their brand.”

“Harry and Meghan have released a statement saying they are staying with Spotify, but what is the reason. So far, Spotify has paid Harry and Meghan a deposit for these podcasts.”

“If they decide to oppose Spotify it makes it very difficult for Harry and Meghan as they would have to return that deposit.”