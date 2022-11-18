Mercedes Benz to pay $5.5 million to settle Arizona diesel ad case

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) – German automaker Mercedes Benz and automotive supplier Robert Bosch LLC (BOSH.NS) have agreed to pay a total of around $6 million to resolve a lawsuit over diesel ads , the US state of Arizona announced on Friday. .

Under the proposed settlement, Mercedes Benz will pay $2.8 million in consumer restitution, and each eligible Arizona consumer will receive up to $625 per vehicle, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

“Arizona demands truth in advertising to help consumers make the most informed decisions for themselves,” he said.

Mercedes Benz, which has denied the allegations and made no admissions, will also pay $2.7 million in penalties, and Robert Bosch LLC, which also said it did not admit liability or wrongdoing. , will pay $525,000 in penalties, Arizona said.

“With the settlement, the company takes another step toward resolving various diesel lawsuits…and avoids further litigation costs and lengthy legal proceedings,” Mercedes Benz said in a statement.

Bosch has confirmed the regulations for the engine control units of certain Mercedes diesel vehicles.

In 2020, Mercedes Benz agreed to pay $2.2 billion to resolve a U.S. government diesel emissions fraud investigation and the claims of 250,000 U.S. vehicle owners.

The settlement included an $875 million civil penalty imposed under the Clean Air Act and $546 million to repair polluting vehicles and offset excessive emissions.

A Justice Department investigation into the Mercedes emissions issue remains open and a number of U.S. states have ongoing environmental and consumer protection investigations, the company said in its annual report in March.

Mercedes Benz, then known as Daimler AG, agreed in 2020 to pay 250,000 owners up to $3,290 each to have polluting vehicles repaired.

Diesel vehicles have come under intense scrutiny in the US since Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) admitted in 2015 to installing secret cheat software on 580,000 US vehicles.

VW has paid more than $30 billion to solve investigations and buy back vehicles.

Earlier this month, Bosch agreed to pay $25 million to resolve the California investigation into its role in the diesel emissions scandals at Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

In August, Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. business, now part of Stellantis (STLA.MI), was convicted after pleading guilty to criminal conspiracy and paying nearly $300 million to solve a multi-year drug fraud investigation. US Department of Justice Diesel Emissions.

