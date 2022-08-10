Meta launches automation tools for ads

Meta deploys automation tools to help businesses get the most out of their ad spend by leveraging automation and artificial intelligence (AI) amid shifts in online privacy and global economic challenges.

With Meta’s Advantage+ solutions, advertisers can leverage AI to develop campaigns that are more relevant to the people most important to their business, according to a blog post Wednesday (August 10). Advantage+ shopping campaigns are launched with advertisers around the world.

Advantage+ shopping campaigns are intended to help advertisers quickly gain insight into which campaigns are converting consumers. The solution also eliminates the need to manually create ads and automates up to 150 creative combinations at once.

The Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns Tool is available to e-commerce and retail advertisers on August 15 and gives advertisers new ways to optimize campaigns. Powered by AI and new machine learning models, the solution automates the campaign creation process.

“As a company, we are always looking for new ways to optimize campaigns and drive sales more efficiently. With Meta Advantange+ shopping campaigns, we have seen an increase in return on ad spend, with little time and effort. As a result, we have incorporated the product into our marketing strategy,” said Sophie Voller, senior social media manager for UK children’s retailer KIDLY.

According to the post, small businesses can also leverage Advantage+ creative and Advantage audience to create ads through their Facebook page. Both of these tools are meant to save businesses time and money.

“Across all of our technologies, our investments in AI-powered discovery have helped us create a more relevant social experience, connecting people to the things that matter to them. With these updates, we’re using the same power of ‘AI and machine learning discovery to improve advertisers’ experience as well,’ the post read.