MFF First Tuesdays Celebrate Chicago Ad Creatives | Chicago Reel

Midwest Film Festival (MFF) First Tuesdays in October spotlights a variety of creative artists in Chicago’s most prominent advertising and shopping centers, showcasing their incredible work outside of their day job in what has become known as AdCom Night.

All ten featured picks are must-sees for the final MFF First Tuesdays event of the 2022 season!

Here is the schedule:

recover quickly by Ashley Thompson

direct positive by Jessica Ayala

corpse bang by Alec Bass

Discover the world – Duro Howard Jr’s Train

Ozone by Dhruv Mehra

INDELIBLE by Shane RockNelson

madness by Jessica Danielle Batson

Buy Sell Trade by Gabriel Spoon

after the light by Brian Broeckelman

Repeater by Carbon Creative Studio

Selected shorts are made in the Midwest, many of which were made outside of their creator’s regular commercial work. The feel, genres and messages conveyed represent a diverse range of different storytelling styles as these filmmakers flex and show off their talents. As a whole, the night is a celebration of cinematic expression.

Director General of the MFF Erica Duffy says, “AdComm Night is something we’ve been doing for over 10 years. This special theme night is a celebration of the creators that make up this sector of our industry. They are incredibly talented and deserve to be seen for their passion projects created without working on client and commercial jobs.

Also, MFF Events Coordinator Carlos Rogelio Diaz said: “We are proud to close such a spectacular season with this wonderful evening of work, truly showing more of what is produced here in the heart of the country.

The event will take place at Gene Siskel Cinema Center 164 S. State Street, Chicago, Ill. The evening program will begin with a networking reception at 7 p.m., followed by a screening and a Q&A with the filmmakers hosted by Craig Duncan cutters.

Tickets for the event are $15 for general admission and $7 for Gene Siskel Film Center members. Tickets are available at midwestfilm.com/get-tickets and on the Gene Siskel Film Center website.

